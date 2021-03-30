Jaishankar may present India’s views on Afghan peace process in Tajikistan today





Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is expected to present India’s views on the troubled Afghan peace process at a crucial meeting in Afghanistan hosted by Tajikistan and hold meetings with Central Asian leaders on Tuesday. Jaishankar is in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe at the invitation of his counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin. Ahead of the Asia-Istanbul Heart Process ministerial meeting, Jaishankar held talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday evening and shared India’s prospects in the peace process. The minister wrote on Twitter about his visit on Monday and said, Look forward to my bilateral visit and attendance tomorrow at the Asia Heart Conference. Many speculations about Jaishankars’ visit have focused on whether he will hold a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is also attending the Heart of Asia meeting. However, there was no official word from the Indian or Pakistani parties about such a meeting. On Monday, Jaishankar also met with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Avuolu and discussed developments regarding Afghanistan and our bilateral relations, he said in a tweet. Heart Of Asia, a regional initiative launched by Afghanistan and Turkey in November 2011, is one of the few Afghanistan-focused forums that includes both India and Pakistan. The initiative covers 15 countries, including China, Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Central Asian countries such as Tajikistan and Kazakhstan. Read also | S Jaishankar, Ashraf Ghani exchange views on the peace process in Afghanistan As a leading country for trade, commerce, investment and confidence-building measures under the Heart of Asia initiative, India has made joint efforts to strengthen the regional link for Afghanistan’s greater economic integration with the rest of the region. A dedicated air transport corridor between cities in India and Afghanistan and the operation of the Chabahar port in Iran are steps in that direction, the foreign ministry said. India, as an important actor for peace, prosperity and stability in Afghanistan, has played a constructive role in the international processes in Afghanistan, the ministry said. India has engaged regional and international stakeholders in Afghanistan and the Jaishankars visit is expected to further improve the reach of countries in Central Asian countries, with a particular focus on Afghanistan, the ministry further said. In addition to attending the Heart of Asia summit, Jaishankar will hold talks with his Tajik counterpart on all aspects of bilateral ties and regional and international issues. He will also meet with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and other Tajik ministers and personalities. Jaishankar is also expected to meet his counterparts from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in Dushanbe.

