International
World leaders call for more cooperation
A staff member checks the information of a woman who has just completed her quarantine at a quarantine center on March 16, 2020 in Shanghai, China.
China News Service China News Service Getty Images
Global leaders jointly called for a pandemic treaty on Tuesday, arguing that the Covid-19 crisis had posed “the greatest challenge to the global community since the late 1940s”.
Joint letter published in newspapers around the world, was signed by more than 20 global leaders and officials from Europe, Africa, South Africa and Asia, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
“Today, as we stand together in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, we are equally united in the hope that we can build a more robust international health architecture that provides better protection for future generations,” the signatories said.
“There will also be pandemics and other serious health crises in the future. No national government or multilateral organization can face such a threat alone. It is only a matter of time before the time comes again.”
The Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, as well as the President of the European Council Charles Michel, one of the first officials to call for an international agreement aimed at addressing future pandemics, also signed the letter.
They are set to comment further on a possible treaty at a WHO press conference on Tuesday morning ahead of the WHO’s expected presentation of its joint investigation with China into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is expected to largely replicate the initial findings presented last month.
In February, the WHO-China team of experts reported that the coronavirus “most likely” originated in animals before spreading to humans and refuted a theory that the disease had originated from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
There were unanswered questions as to whether the team had been able to fully investigate the matter, however, given the delays in the investigation (the WHO-led team of experts went to China in early 2021, more than a year after the first pandemic appeared ) and China’s acute sensitivity to the pandemic.
Beijing has denied allegations that it held information and was slow to warn global health agencies about the new coronavirus when it appeared and vehemently denied that it was to blame for the initial explosion that continued to severely damage the global economy and kill nearly 2.8 million people so far.
According to a draft copy obtained by the Associated Press, the conclusion of the joint WHO-China study coming out later on Tuesday will reiterate its initial findings that the virus most likely originated in animals and will propose investigations further for each scenario except the laboratory flow hypothesis.
The need for more transparency
Transparency, or lack thereof, has been a constant concern throughout the coronavirus pandemic, a global health crisis for which few governments appeared prepared. The UK has already said it will launch a new health insurance agency to ensure the country is ready for any pandemic in the future. The lack of international coordination during the pandemic has also appeared strong, with vaccine supply and distribution being the latest source of regret among countries, particularly between the EU and the UK
International leaders now calling for an international pandemic treaty say the main purpose of the agreement would be “to promote a nationwide and social approach that strengthens national, regional and global capacities and resilience to future pandemics”.
The proposed system would see increased international co-operation in order to improve warning systems, data sharing and research, and “the development and dissemination of local, regional and global measures in the field of medicine and public health, eg vaccines, medicines, diagnostics and personal protective equipment “.
Perhaps equally important, the treaty will seek to foster “more transparency, co-operation and accountability” among signatories, leaders hope.
“Such a treaty would lead to more mutual responsibility and shared responsibility, transparency and co-operation in the international system in accordance with its rules and norms,” they said.
“To do this, we will work with world leaders and all actors involved, including civil society and the private sector. We believe that, as Heads of State and Government and heads of international institutions, we have a responsibility to ensure for the world to learn the lessons of the Covid-19 pandemic. “
The Seventh Group (G-7) of industrial nations is expected to explore the idea of a pandemic treaty further at a summit in Cornwall, UK, in June.
