Welsh Conservatives reveal ‘their road map out of stalemate’ if they win May’s Sanhedd election

Posted: Tuesday 30 March 2021
The Welsh Conservatives have unveiled a ‘road map out of the deadlock’ they would present if they won the Mays Senedd election.
The party leader, Andrew RT Davies, has previously called for a united approach among the native nations, given that many people in Wales do business, socialize and travel across the border between England and Wales.
If the public health situation continues to remain positive and vaccination levels continue on the same trajectory, the Welsh Tory plan would see most social contact rules lifted in May.
Labor ministers will conduct two reviews for Wales ahead of the 1 electionrrApril and 22ndApril 1rrThe April review is expected to see the full return to schools, colleges and other education, the reopening of all stores to open and contact services in Wales.
22 thndThe April review is exploring areas such as gyms, outdoor attractions, outdoor hospitality, weddings, community centers and organized activities (30 outside and 15 inside).
The roadmap outlines three steps after the May election to ease restrictions. Before proceeding to the next step, we will review the data and evidence The plan states.
The assessment would be based on four tests:
the first two stepsof the Welsh Conservatory map will be considered and debated at an emergency Senedd session as soon as possible after the May elections.
Step 1:
Step 2, for presentation no earlier than May 17:
Step 4, no earlier than June 21:
In the meantime, the vaccination program would continue at a pace.
Welsh Conservatives say the hope is that increased vaccine protection will gradually replace restrictions, with the guide published today providing for the principles of transition.
Commenting, the conservative Welsh leader of the Senate, Andrew RT Davies, said: Welsh families, workers and businesses are calling for the necessary clarity about what lies ahead.
The Welsh Conservatives have been calling for a detailed map for more than a month, but our calls have been ignored by Labor ministers, who unfortunately believe if you give a hand to the Welsh public, they will get a mile.
Change well what it has to do with the mentality and while Labor is at the top by at least 6thMay, we want to make clear what will happen after the election if you vote for the Welsh Conservatives.
The great history of British and Welsh vaccination allows us to begin the prudent path of restoring our freedoms as we do everything we can to protect our people against Covid.
But until we restore liberties at home and protect our people from any possible import of new variants during the third wave of Europe, we would ban holiday flights in and out of Cardiff Airport owned by the Welsh Government until evidence proves that they are sure to resume.
Back-end financial support for businesses that have been closed and ignored by the Welsh Government of Labor, while we would ensure that rapid in-house testing is made available to businesses with over 10 employees who cannot provide on-site testing.
In this election, her indispensable parties are directly with the Welsh public about their plans for the economy and society moving forward. Some people will want us to go faster, others slower, but the Welsh Conservatives believe this careful but irreversible plan will restore our freedoms in a safe and manageable way.
