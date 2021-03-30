Post office scheme tds discount: TDS is deducted in cash withdrawals from post office schemes





New Delhi: The Post Office has issued new rules for deducting TDS if the total withdrawal from all post office schemes is more than Rs 20 lakh. The provision includes withdrawals from PPF as well. Under the new provisions under Section 194N of the Income Tax Act 1961, if an investor has not filed an income tax return (ITR) for the previous three years of the assessment, then the withholding tax (TDS) will be deducted. by the amount of withdrawal. The new rule is effective from 1 July 2020. According to the provisions, if the total cash withdrawal from an investor exceeds Rs 20 lakh but does not exceed Rs 1 crore during a financial year and he is a non-ITR registrar, then TDS at the rate of 2 per cent will be deducted from the amount exceeding Rs 20 lakh. In case the total withdrawal of money from all post office accounts exceeds Rs 1 Crore in a financial year, then TDS at 5 per cent will be paid in the amount exceeding Rs 1 Crore. If you are an ITR registrar and the cash withdrawal exceeds Rs 1 crore from an ITR registrar in a financial year, the income tax payable will be 2 per cent of the amount over Rs 1 Crore.

Changes not yet included. In order to make it easier for Post Offices to go down TDS, the Center for Excellence in Postal Technology (CEPT), the provider of post office technology solutions, has identified and issued details of such depositors for the period from 1 April 2020 to 31 December, 2020 CEPT will provide the required details to the respective counties. Details such as account, PAN number of depositor and amount of TDS to be deducted will be provided by CEPT. The relevant Post Office of the depositor will deduct the TDS and the account holder will be informed of the deduction.



