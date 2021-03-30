International
BJP fields of candidates for survey for 3 countries; promises UCC & Population Control in Kerala
The Central Election Commission of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (March 29, 2021) released the list of three candidates for the next by-elections for the legislative assemblies in the three states (Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand) scheduled to be held on April 17th. Meanwhile, BJP candidate for Thrissur and actor Suresh Gopi, during the election campaign in Kerala related to the polls, said that BJP will bring “Uniform Civil Code” and “population control mechanism”.
List of BJP candidates for by-elections in legislative assembly polls
The Electoral Commission announced the schedule of by-elections for various assemblies and Lok Sabha seats across the country on March 16, 2021, which included the Morva Hadaf constituency in Gujarat, the Pandharpur site in Maharashtra and the Almora Salt Assembly site in Uttarakhand . Earlier Tuesday, the saffron party announced the list of candidates for these three constituencies. The BJP appointed Samadhan Mahadev Authadev from the Maharashtra headquarters in Pandharpur, Nimishaben Manharsinh Suthar from the Guvarat Morva Hadaf headquarters (which is reserved for the tribal community) and Mahesh Jeena from the Uttarakhand salt assembly constituency.
Suresh Gopi says, ‘BJP will bring the Uniform Civil Code’
A BJP candidate from Thrissur and actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi made a new statement on Tuesday, regarding the protection of the rights of every citizen of the country, in Kerala related to the polls. He stated that BJP would adopt the “Uniform Civil Code” and “the population control mechanism which every beloved nation must accept. He noted,” To protect the right of every individual, we (BJP) will we come up with the Uniform Civil Code and the population control mechanism. “If you are in love with your nation, then you will have to accept it.”
On April 6, Kerala will hold elections for its 140-member assembly. Although the LDF hopes to retain control, Congress is doing all it can to regain power. BJP’s aggressive campaign in the state and Sreedharan’s ‘Metro Man’ campaign as CM face have added spices to the competition, the final results of which will be announced on 2 May.
(with data from ANI)
(Photo credit: ANI / @ TheSureshGopi / Twitter)
