



Opening arguments in Floyd trial. Students failing across the country. Refilled ship; Suez rihapet. 185 babies of Galapagos turtles found in suitcases. NATIONAL NEWS The opening argument in Floyd’s murder trial today After over two weeks of jury elections, the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin will begin today. Chauvin and other former officers face charges over the death of George Floyd. An arrest video circulated last year showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes. Floyd no longer reacted when Chauvin finally got up. The video sparked months of protests over police brutality and will appear prominently at trial. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree murder. The trial will last about 4 weeks. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). More students fail across the country States and school districts across the country are thinking about what to do about the missing COVID year for America’s school students. Districts in different states are reporting failure rates that are double or triple the normal average. Standardized test scores have also dropped significantly, with some areas seeing up to two-thirds of students receiving ‘incompetent’ scores on math and reading skills. While school closures have affected student across-board performance, students of color and students from low-income families have been hit hardest. Teachers report that some high school students are working two jobs to support their families after their parents lost their jobs due to the pandemic. Experts say it could take up to two years to catch students and prevent them from facing a “generation barrier” to future achievements. Some states are considering legislation to allow parents to choose whether or not their children will repeat a grade to make up for lost ground, a decision that usually depends on school districts. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). INTERNATIONAL NEWS Suez traffic resumes after Ever Given has been partially relocated Teams of rescue workers and towing boats have managed to partially relocate Ever Given, the boat that docked across the Suez Canal last week. The ship’s technical manager says the accident happened due to strong winds, while canal authorities blame the technical or human error. Monday’s world helped partially relocate the ship. Rescuers are towing the boat to a nearby lake for a technical inspection. Meanwhile, commercial traffic in Suez has resumed after almost a week. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). Ecuador: 185 Galapagos turtle babies found in a suitcase Ecuadorian customs officials discovered 185 Galapagos tortoise babies individually wrapped in plastic and packed in a suitcase. Officials believe the plastic was intended to keep babies immobile. It appears an X-ray operator was suspected and opened the suitcase. Surprisingly, only ten of the cells had died before being rescued. The Galapagos Islands, which belong to Ecuador, are home to many unique flora and fauna. Giant island turtles are among the most famous inhabitants. Wildlife traffickers can sell hat-sized minors for more than $ 5,000 per animal. An export firm had posted the suitcase at the airport, labeled it contained “souvenirs”. No one has been arrested, but employees at the transport firm have been questioned. Anyone caught smuggling animals from the Galpagos faces one to three years in prison. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). Tags: Derek Chauvin, Education, Ever Granted, Galapagos Turtles, George Floyd, International News, Minneapolis, National News, New Albany MS, Northeast Mississippi News, Suez Canal, World News

