The investigation was under way a day after the cargo ship was released into the Suez Canal

Experts on Tuesday boarded the massive container ship that had blocked Egypt’s Suez Canal and disrupted global trade for nearly a week, seeking answers to a single question that could mean billions of dollars in legal consequences: What went wrong?

As the convoys of ships again began to traverse the artery connecting the Mediterranean and Red Seas, hundreds of other ships stood idle, awaiting their turn in a process that would take days. Egyptian government officials, insurers, carriers and others similarly waited for more details about what caused the Ever Given skyscraper to become tied through the single channel lane a few miles north of its entrance south, on 23 March.

When fault is determined, it can turn into court years over the costs of repairing the ship, repairing the canal and reimbursing those who saw their cargoes loaded. And with the ship being owned by a Japanese firm, operated by a Taiwanese carrier, flagged in Panama and now stuck in Egypt, issues could quickly become an international headache.

This ship is a multinational corporation, said John Konrad, founder and CEO of the shipping news site gcaptain.com.

Experts boarded the Ever Given while it was at work on Tuesday in Egypt’s Great Lakes, just north of the country where it previously blocked the canal. A senior canal pilot, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters, told the Associated Press that experts were looking for signs of damage and clues as to the cause of the boats.

Damage to the ship could be structural, Konrad said. Stuck for days across the canal, the ships took off and fell with the tide, bending up and down under the tremendous weight of about 20,000 containers across the length of a quarter of a mile. On Monday, when workers partially relocated the ship, all that pressure escaped its bow, which acted as a pivot until the ship was finally released.

Structural integrity is no. 1. … There was a lot of strain on that boat while it was falling into the waterway, Konrad said. They need to check everything for cracks and especially that steering wheel and propeller at the rear that connect to the engine room.

And then they have to go through all the mechanical equipment, make sure to test the engines, all the safety valves, all the equipment and then determine that it is safe to navigate on their own or with a tow escort to the other port, he added.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 300 ships carrying everything from crude oil to livestock were waiting at both ends of the Suez Canal and the bitter Lake for permission to continue sailing to their destinations. said Leth Channels service providers Agencies. More than three dozen ships waiting for Ever given to be released have already left the canal in the Red Sea since the watercraft reopened for navigation at 6pm on Monday.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 300 boats were waiting at both ends of the Suez Canal and the bitter Lake for permission to continue sailing to their destinations, the Leth Agencies said.

Lieutenant General Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal Authority, told reporters Monday that traffic could return to its average level within four days. Analysts say it may take at least 10 days to clear the loaded number of ships at both ends of the Suez Canal.

The owner of Ever Givens, the Japanese company Shoei Kisen Kaisha, said on Tuesday that he would participate in the investigation along with the other parties, although he did not identify them. He also declined to discuss possible causes of the grounding, including ship speed and strong winds that hit it during a sandstorm, saying he could not comment on an ongoing investigation. Initial reports also suggested that an interruption hit the ship, something denied by the ship’s technical manager.

The company added that any damage to the ship was believed to be mostly in its cradle. Shoei Kisen Kaisha said it was not immediately known if the ship would be repaired in Egypt or elsewhere, or if it would eventually go to its original destination, the Dutch port of Rotterdam. This is a decision that should be made by its operator rather than the ship owner, the company said.

The landing of Ever Given stopped maritime trade worth billions of dollars a day. These losses, as well as the physical damage from the incident, will probably spaw lawsuits.

Get the latest news, investigations, analysis and more signature journalism from the Los Angeles Times in your inbox. Enter the email address

Sign up

Sometimes you can get promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Shoei Kisen Kaisha is covered for about $ 3 billion in liability insurance through the International Group of Defense and Compensation Clubs, a group of 13 nonprofit mutual insurances used by the vast majority of global transport firms.

Global law firm Clyde and Co. said the owner of Ever Givens is likely to pay the authority of the Egypts channel for the aid already given to the ship. Authority can also fine Ever given.

We anticipate that a detailed investigation will be pursued which will determine the cause, the firm said. Undoubtedly the cause will affect the legal obligations of ships and cargo interests.

On Monday, a flotilla of tugboats, aided by rising current, pulled the Ever Given bumpy bow out of the sandy canal bank, where it had been firmly entrenched since March 23rd. Tugboats extinguish their horns in joy as they guide the mammoth cargo ship through the water after days of vanity that had invaded the world, drawing observations and ridicule on social media.

Ever Given had crashed into a canal bank with a lane less than four miles north of the south entrance, near the city of Suez.

At least 367 vessels, carrying everything from crude oil to livestock, were supported in waiting to cross the 120-mile canal. Dozens more decided to redirect, sailing around the Cape of Good Hope on the southern tip of South Africa with a 3,100-mile diversion that costs ships hundreds of thousands of dollars in fuel and other expenses.

The crisis drew attention to the vital trade route through the canal, which carries about 10% of global trade, including 7% of world oil. More than 19,000 ships carrying Chinese-made consumer goods and millions of barrels of liquefied petroleum gas and natural gas flow through arteries from the Middle East and Asia to Europe and North America.

The unprecedented closure, which raised fears of protracted delays, shortages of goods and higher prices for consumers, has sparked new questions about the shipping industry at a time when the global supply chain is already under pressure due to of the COVID-19 pandemic.