US News and World Report Announces 2022 Best Schools
WASHINGTON, March 30, 2021 / PRNewswire / – News US & World Report, global authority on education rankings, published today 2022 Best Postgraduate Schools. Ranking evaluates programs in a number of disciplines included business,EDUCATION,engineering,law,Bar ANDinfirmary for students interested in taking their education further beyond college.
New in this edition:
- US News added several independent medical school rankings, using data from the Robert Graham Center, a division of the American Academy of Family Physicians. These rankings display data on various alumni practice areas, in particular, the percentage of graduates practicing in primary care specialties, rural areas, and medical service areas.
- Two new indicators of student debt were added to the overall methodology of the Best Law Schools: The average law school debt incurred by law school graduates and the percentage of law graduates in debt.
“Trying to decide where to go to grade school can be overwhelming under normal circumstances, let alone a pandemic,” he said. Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at US News. “Along with our articles containing expert advice on the admissions process, the Best Schools ranking provides useful data to make that search more manageable for prospective students.”
Best Business Schools: Full-time MBA
Stanford Universityis the No.1 full-time MBA program, followed by University of Pennsylvania Wharton School in No. 2. The University of Chicago Booth Business School round the first three.
The Best Law Schools
The best school among the best Law Schools is Yale University. Stanford AND Harvard University enter respectively in No. 2 and no. 3.
Top Medical Schools: Research
Harvardholds the first place among the most Schools of Medical Medicine: Research while New York University Grossman School of Medicine moves to No. 2 this year. Duke University also climbs in the rankings at No. 3.
Among the EDUCATION programs, University of Pennsylvania moves up to join Harvard in a draw for first place. with holds its place as Nr. 1 in engineering, derisa Johns Hopkins is no. 1 cross infirmary master programs.
In addition to the six major disciplines, additional graduate program rankings were updated this year. This includes criminology, economy, English, History, library studies and information, Political Science, public works, public health AND sociology.
The full ranking of the 2022 Best Schools of Education is available at USNews.com, with extended rankings and data exclusively atCompass of US graduate news school. Follow US News atFacebook ANDTweet for more information on Best Graduation Schools 2022.
2022 Best School Rankings
* See rankinghere
Best Business Schools: Full-time MBA
1 Stanford University (ATA)
2 University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)
3 University of Chicago (Cabin)
4 Northwestern University (Kellogg) (IL)
5 Harvard University (MA) (tie)
5 Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan) (tie)
The Best Law Schools
1 Yale University (CT)
2 Stanford University (ATA)
3 Harvard University (MA)
4 Columbia University (NEW) (tie)
4 University of Chicago (tie)
Top Medical Schools: Research
1 Harvard University (MA)
2 New York University (Grossman)
3 Duke University (NC)
4 Columbia University (NEW) (tie)
4 Stanford University (ATA) (tie)
4. University of California San Francisco (tie)
About US News and World Report
US News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues that affect their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News,USNews.com provides customer advice, rankings, and analysis to serve people making complex decisions at all stages of life. More than 40 million people visitUSNews.com every month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, US News is headquartered in Washington DC
SOURCE US News and World Report
