Nepal’s schools are closing as air pollution hits alarming levels





KATHANDU (Reuters) – Nepal has ordered schools closed for four days after air pollution rose to dangerous levels, forcing millions of students to stay home across the country. Nepal, with a population of 30 million people, is located in the Himalayas between China and India, two of the largest polluters in the world. Air pollution is a chronic problem in the rapidly growing capital of Kathmandu and an additional headache for the government that is struggling to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Over the weekend, pollution levels reached the highest level in the capital since the government began keeping records in 2016, government official Shankar Paudel told Reuters. Education ministry spokesman Deepak Sharma said about eight million students have been affected by the closures. The average 24-hour level of PM2.5, tiny particles that can reach deep into the lungs, was 214 micrograms per cubic meter in the Bhaisepati affluent area of ​​Kathmandu on Sunday, Department of Environment data showed. This compares to the standard government level of 40 micrograms per cubic meter. The air quality in the capital has deteriorated recently, but average pollution readings were not available. Dust from construction work, exhaust from old, poorly maintained vehicles, and smoke from coal-fired brick kilns mingle in a dark fog hanging over the ancient city of four million people, increasing the risk of cancer, stroke , asthma and high blood pressure, experts say. This also increases the risk of COVID-19, said Sher Bahadur Pun, a doctor at a tropical and infectious disease hospital in the capital. Arjun Khadka, 65, who owns a grocery store in Kathmandu, said he experienced itching and burning in his eyes and nose which could come from pollution. I do not remember this level of pollution in Kathmandu in the past, Khadka told Reuters. People need to stay safe inside and not go out except for emergencies, the health ministry said. Officials at Nepal International Airport in Kathmandu alone said poor visibility, which was down to 1,000 meters on Monday, largely disrupted flights. Reporting by Gopal Sharma in Kathmandu; Edited by Alasdair Pal and Jacqueline Wong

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos