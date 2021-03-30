



Thousands of COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Portland International Airport will be available for booking at 9 a.m. Tuesday, with Portland area residents still able to schedule their shots and the facility is no longer limited to service and only those with movement challenges. The apparent confusion over how to book slots at the airport left many upcoming meetings uncharacteristically open on Monday. Those currently eligible to book appointments include people in Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas or Columbia counties who are 45 years of age or older with a basic condition or those holding frontline jobs who have been given too much priority by the governor. It took about three hours Monday morning for Portland area residents to request 5,845 appointments at the airport and Hillsboro Stadium, said Franny White, a spokesman for the University of Oregon Health and Science, which operates in both countries. This is much longer than on most mornings in February and early March when up to 767,000 seniors across the country became fit for their shoots. But part of the reason may be that there was some confusion if Portland area residents could book appointments online after Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority, said last Friday that the state had removed its chatbot vaccine IN kovidvaksinë.oregon.gov, which had been the main portal that subway area residents had used to schedule meetings at the airport and stadium. Chatbot disappeared. But appointments for vaccines can still be booked directly www.ohsu.edu/covidvaccines or by calling 211 – something that was not clear last week, as some scheduled meetings would take place through the lottery registration system used for electronic games at the Oregon Congress Center. The airport site was previously limited to vaccinations for individuals with mobility problems. This restriction has now been lifted as a wider and younger section of the population has been given the green light for vaccinations. Monday was the first day that mass vaccination sites in the Portland area began offering meetings on the latest wave of eligible residents for their shooting: People aged 45 to 64 with health conditions such as heart disease, cancer active, type 2 diabetes and overweight, as well as pregnant people aged 16 and over. Also eligible are front line workers, including those in agriculture and food processing. Overall, Allen estimates that this entire group includes about 800,000 inhabitants across the country. There are still three main ways residents of Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Columbia counties can schedule appointments: Visit www.ohsu.edu/covidvaccines or call 211 at the scheduled times, the next is 9 a.m. Tuesday. This week, OHSU may also issue meetings at 9 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, but that has not yet been decided, said White, OHSU spokesman. Check back on www.ohsu.edu/covidvaccines for the most up-to-date schedule. The state has sent more than 15,000 first doses of Pfizer this week to OHSU for airport and stadium vaccinations.

Subscribe to get vaccinated.oregon.gov , which will get you into a lottery. The state will send randomly selected names to people registered with the mass vaccination site operators at the Oregon Convention Center in Northeast Portland. Those on the list will be sent emails or texts with links that allow them to book appointments. The state has sent more than 18,000 first doses this week to the convention center.

Go to vaksinafinder.org , which will provide links to pharmacies with available appointments. Or visit kovidvaksinë.oregon.gov and click on Vaccine Information from the County to find out if you can book appointments in other areas of the state. State fairs, for one, are vaccinating thousands of Oregonians every week, regardless of their residential counties. To see the details of exactly who qualifies for vaccinations in Oregon, visit kovidvaksinë.oregon.gov and click on table describing the stages of distribution of vaccines to qualified people. Coronavirus in Oregon: latest news | Direct map tracker |Text alerts | Newspaper – Aimee Green; [email protected]; @ o_aimee

