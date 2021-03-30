Drone footage captures Illegal Demolition under bridge M6 | central





An illegal rage held under a bridge on the M6 ​​has been shut down by police. About 30 people were seen having fun under the bridge at junction 4 on the Warwickshire border on Saturday 27 March. A member of the public raised the alarm that the event was being planned, with attendees given a meeting point before the location of the event was revealed. A thermal imaging drone and helicopter were called after police worried people could leave, fall into the nearby river or try to escape the highway. The highway was closed for a while to minimize the danger to people there, and a woman was helped by the river after falling inside. Credit: West Midlands Police Officers released 22 people with 200 fines – although some in attendance fled the scene. A man was found with a suitcase carrying sound equipment, and a van believed to have been used to set the scene was seized after it got stuck in the mud. The man could now face a 10,000 if he found out he had organized the event. Assistant Chief of Security Chris Todd said: This was an unauthorized event that would have been illegal outside of CoVID-19 legislation but considering the public health context an even more irresponsible act. Officers made sure everyone was safe by closing the highway for a short period and even helped a woman by the river. Thankfully no one was hurt. We will issue 22 fined persons and seek to identify other people who participated in the illegal gathering. Assistant Chief of Police Chris Todd I understand the frustrations of people who have endured a long stalemate, but gathering in large numbers like this for an unlicensed event in such a dangerous environment is not acceptable and we need to take action. Read more:

