Meng Wanzhou’s lawyer accuses Canada, USA of violating international law

U.S. authorities are violating international law by filing fraud charges against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou who have nothing to do with the United States, argues a defense attorney.

Gib van Ert told a British Columbia Supreme Court judge on Monday that if Canada extradites Meng to face charges, she will also be guilty of violating international law.

“The United States’ extension of its criminal law to Meng, its lawsuit against her in a New York court, and her prosecution in Canada through this extradition hearing are all misconduct by the U.S.,” van Ert said. .

“This proceeding is, we say, an abuse by the United States of the extradition process and of this court process itself, because it was all done in clear violation of international law.”

Read more: No infringement of Meng card rights in collecting device serial numbers: Crown

The story goes down the ad

The U.S. has claimed that Meng lied to HSBC about Huawei’s relationship with a subsidiary called Skycom doing business in Iran, putting the bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions. She and the company both deny the allegations.

Meng was arrested in 2018 while passing through Vancouver airport and her lawyers are arguing that the extradition process should be stopped due to an abuse of process.

Her lawyer said the US is banned from enforcing its law in other countries. Meng is a Chinese national, HSBC is a bank based in the UK and China, and the 2013 meeting between them took place in Hong Kong, van Ert said.

“If any law were to be broken that day, that is the concern of China, in whose territory the events took place,” he said.











2:01 Trudeau refuses to trade Meng for Spavor, Kovrig





Trudeau refuses to trade Meng for Spavor, Kovrig 18 March 2021



Of course, he added, crime does not respect borders and international law recognizes it. If the U.S. could show a “genuine and substantial” link between its legal interests and what allegedly happened during the meeting, it would allow it to extend its criminal law to Meng, he said.

Trends Lil Nas X discovers ‘Satan shoes’ containing human blood droplets

Trump cancels wedding to toast, complains about election defeat

The story goes down the ad

However, van Ert said the US has claimed it has the right to file charges because the payment between Skycom and HSBC was made in US dollars and laundered through US banks.

“Incidental” clearing through the US financial system of foreign transactions between an Anglo-Chinese bank and a Chinese company does not constitute an essential or genuine link, he argued.

The consequences of violating international law are “personal and real” for Meng, van Ert said.

Read more: Crown says it was reasonable to review the border before Meng was arrested

“She has spent two years of her life and reckoning in a foreign country, away from home, friends and her ordinary life and she is forbidden to leave,” he said.

“The extradition process assumes that the requesting states will not make claims against the people and will cause complex extradition procedures to the requested state without a legal basis to do so. Here, the requesting state has none. ”

Meng was released on bail a few days after her arrest and lives with her husband and children in one of her two-million-dollar homes in Vancouver.

Two Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, were arrested in China shortly after Meng was arrested in a move widely seen as revenge. They remain in custody and their one-day trials were recently held behind closed doors, although no verdict was handed down.

The story goes down the ad











1:57 Huawei executive lawyers cast doubt on who knew what, when





Huawei executive lawyers cast doubt on who knew what, when on March 1, 2021



Meng’s lawyer noted that issues of international law are not the daily work of the UN Supreme Court. But van Ert said the court, and other Canadian courts, have faced violations of international law in the past.

In each case, the Attorney General of Canada, on behalf of the U.S., asked the court not to consider violations of international law, saying they did not abuse the court process, van Ert said.

“In each case, the court concluded that instead of assisting the United States in its extradition efforts, which included violations of international law, it was an insult.”

The case is set to end with an actual extradition or hearing in May.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes is first hearing four branches of argument if Meng had undergone an abuse of process that would jeopardize the fairness of the proceedings against her.