Digi International Blen Haxiot | Business wire





HOPKINS, Min. – (WIRE BUSINESS) – Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) (www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, announced today that it has acquired Dallas-based Haxiot, an industry leader in LoRaWANbased solutions. Terms of purchase were not immediately disclosed. Founded in 2015, Haxiot is one of the leading providers of low power broadband (LPWA) technology and has an extensive LoRaWAN product portfolio that includes high performance client modules, industrial intelligent devices, gateways and highly scalable IoT cloud-X-ON platform. Fully integrated Haxiots systems offer an experience of deploying small to large enterprises and network operators in multiple industries such as intelligence, oil and gas, industrial and supply chain. The acquisition of Haxiot significantly increases the portfolio of Digis embedded systems and immediately expands the market reach of companies with a full LoRaWAN offering including embedded modules, gateways, network server solution and SaaS offering. The easy delivery and deployment solution complements Digis’ embedded offerings, which includes its market-leading Digi XBee ecosystem and Digi ConnectCore system modules. The combination gives customers a wide range of offerings to choose from while creating complete IoT applications. In addition to the LoRaWAN product portfolio, Haxiot brings innovative IoT industrial capabilities that provide front-end intelligence, field deployment tools, and rich data and value-added services. This acquisition comes at a time of significant growth for LoRa-based systems. According to Semtech, the organization that established the LoRa core standard, LoRa is expected to move downstream in 2021 with significant market approval and a 40% annual growth rate estimate over the next few years. Adding the Haxiots LoRaWAN platform to our existing portfolio provides clients with a single resource for their embedded systems needs and the ability to enter the market faster with the right technology for their applications, said Steve Ericson, CEO and Vice President of OEM Solutions for Digi. International We hope to join forces with the Haxiot team and expand our business together. As an experienced industry leader with a strong success story, Digi provides the Haxiot team with the resources and benchmarking power to drive further innovation, said Nick Kitson, CEO and Co-Founder of Haxiot. We hope to join the Digi team and bring more success to current and future customers. For more information, visit Digi.com. About Digi International Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. We help our clients create next-generation related products and deploy and manage critical communication infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, we have helped our customers connect over 100 million things and grow. For more information, visit the Digi website at www.digi.com. About Haxioti Haxiot is the industry leader in IoT LPWA wireless solutions, offering a wide portfolio of hardware products, end-to-end solutions and the highly scalable X-ON IoT cloud platform. Fully integrated Haxiots systems offer a seamless experience, including advanced security, field deployment, edge computing capabilities, and real-time data intelligence. Haxiots innovations in enterprise digital transformation solutions have been adopted by a range of clients in the enterprise, oil and gas, industry and supply chain. For more information, visit www.haxiot.com. Statement Looking ahead This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These include statements relating to, but not limited to, Digi ‘s intention to offer and sell shares of its common stock and the expected use of proceeds from the proposed offering. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “can”, “will”, “plan”, “should”, “wait”, “predict”, “evaluate”, “continue” or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those shown due to a number of factors influencing Digi’s operations, markets, products and services. Digi identifies key risks and uncertainties affecting its performance in its public reports filed with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” and “Discussion and Analysis of Financial Management” sections of Digi’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, how it can be completed or amended by Digi’s Subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only on the date on which they are made, and Digi assumes no obligation to update any future statements, except as required by applicable law.

