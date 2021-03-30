The cost of a stuck ship

After nearly a week of cleaning, diving and towing and with some help from Monday rescue teams yesterday released the giant container ship that was stranded in the Suez Canal, one of the most important ship lanes in the world.

As a result, traffic has resumed for hundreds of ships waiting at both ends of the canal. And while estimates have changed a lot, the delay is also expensive. The rift has caused the loss of canal authorities in Egypt with $ 95 million in revenue, The Timess Peter Goodman told me.

And although the ship is free, the disruption is not over.

It’s not just like unlocking a key, Vivian Yee, head of the office in Timess Cairo, told me. Now that the ship is out of the way, the backlog will take at least a few days, maybe even weeks, to resolve.

What happened?

Strong winds from a sandstorm caused the ship, Ever Given, to turn sideways into the canal and get stuck, its operators said. But transportation experts have suggested that while wind may have played a role in the crisis, human error could also.