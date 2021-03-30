International
The cost of a stuck ship
After nearly a week of cleaning, diving and towing and with some help from Monday rescue teams yesterday released the giant container ship that was stranded in the Suez Canal, one of the most important ship lanes in the world.
As a result, traffic has resumed for hundreds of ships waiting at both ends of the canal. And while estimates have changed a lot, the delay is also expensive. The rift has caused the loss of canal authorities in Egypt with $ 95 million in revenue, The Timess Peter Goodman told me.
And although the ship is free, the disruption is not over.
It’s not just like unlocking a key, Vivian Yee, head of the office in Timess Cairo, told me. Now that the ship is out of the way, the backlog will take at least a few days, maybe even weeks, to resolve.
What happened?
Strong winds from a sandstorm caused the ship, Ever Given, to turn sideways into the canal and get stuck, its operators said. But transportation experts have suggested that while wind may have played a role in the crisis, human error could also.
Last year, nearly 19,000 boats traveled across the canal without an accident, according to the head of the Suez Canal Authority, the Egyptian agency that operates the waterway. And strong winds are not uncommon in the area. Weve smelled worse, Ahmad al-Sayed, a security guard, told the Times, but nothing like this had ever happened before.
Crews working to excavate the spacecraft were largely dependent on forces beyond their control: the moon and tides. The full moon on Sunday offered one a few extra inches of tidal flow and gave the workers the incentive necessary to leave the ship free.
Not a normal ship
It is rare for a naval disruption to make international news. But that was not your average misfortune. For one, the Suez Canal is not like other waterways. It is a vital channel connecting Asia factories with wealthy European customers, as well as a major channel for oil, writes Peter.
And Ever Given is one of the largest container vessels in the world. From a distance, it’s hard to tell how big it is, Vivian told us. From the ground, all the containers above look like Legos and then you realize that each of those Legos is 20 or 40 meters tall.
A global ripple effect
In addition to transportation delays, traffic jams have also affected production. There are a finite amount of large containers in the world, and many of them have stayed afloat creating a large number of goods sitting in factories, waiting to be put in boxes, says Vivian.
The crisis highlights a weakness of our interconnected world, Peter told us: We have built a global distribution network that relies on getting goods where they need to be right, with little margin for error.
History: It took 10 years of hard work during which tens of thousands of Egyptian workers died to build the canal in the 19th century.
For more: This is how giant container ships are built.
LATEST NEWS
virus
The trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd, began yesterday.
The prosecution argued that Chauvin acted with excessive force and played a video showing him kneeling on Floyds neck for more than nine minutes. You can trust your eyes that her murder, a prosecutor told the jury.
The defense argued that Floyds’ death was caused by underlying medical conditions and an overdose of a drug and urged jury members to consider the evidence beyond the video.
This two-minute video shows the highlights from the first day of the trial.
Other Great Stories
opinions
After the January 6 attack on the Capitol, does the US need a domestic terrorism law?
Po: Making domestic terrorism a federal crime would help law enforcement punish violent extremists, he says Elizabeth Neumann, a former Trump administration official. It would also curb future violence, Mary McCord and Jason Blazakis write in Lawfare.
Jo: The problem is not the lack of laws. It is an unwillingness to pursue extremists using existing law, ACLUs Hina Shamsi argues And some progressives fear the government could use the law to restrict the rights of Americans or target minority communities, Voxs Nicole Narea explains.
Reads in the morning
Makeover: The beauty industry has entered a phase of total domination of pop culture. Celebrities, social media stars and lifestyle influencers are changing the way they sell.
Lives lived: A tough New Yorker disabled advocate, Edith Prentiss fought to make the city she loved more navigable for everyone. She died at the age of 69.
The settlements are fighting
Chinese restaurants have suffered more during the pandemic than most other restaurants in the US.
Their business began to decline faster in January last year, when news broke that a new virus was circulating in Wuhan, China. Restaurants have also had to deal with a rise in vandalized, looted, online anti-Asian racism in Yelp racist criticism after Reported by the Washington Post. Xian Famous Foods in New York began closing early after two employees were punched in the face while traveling to and from work.
Grace Young, a decorated cookbook author, is worried that traditional Chinatowns, like New York and San Francisco, will never recover from the pandemic, and it has been months trying to attract attention to the problem. When you walk into those restaurants, you are going back in time and it is a privilege, Young said in a recent episode of The Outstanding Table, a food podcast.
For anyone wanting to help Chinese restaurants, Francis Lam, host of The Splendid Table, offered a suggestion: If you can afford it, order yourself some Chinese takeaways. Get extra. Waste is your friend. In the Times, Bonnie Tsui has more tips for supporting restaurants. David Leonhardt
PLAY, LOOK, EAT
What to cook
Seaweed rich in Umami take pasta cream caramel to the next level.
What to watch
Watch a short opera film starring Queen Sasha Velor, a RuPauls Drag Race winner and lip sync legend.
Meanwhile, on TikTok
Young artists are skipping art schools and student loans, quitting their day jobs and pursuing their careers as full-time artists at TikTok. But what happens when the views and copiers arrive?
