COVID-19: 6 states account for 79% of infections, Center concerns are shared as cases increase | India News





New Delhi: The alarming increase in COVID-19 cases has raised concerns for the Center with the country reporting 56,211 new cases in the last 24 hours. India has reported more than 60,000 infections in recent days. Health and Family Welfare data on Monday (March 29th) showed that India recorded 68,020 new cases, which was also reported to be the highest one-day increase in more than 5 months. Six states, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat continue to report an increase in new COVID daily cases accounting for almost 78.56% of new cases. Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 31,643. It is followed by Punjab with 2,868 while Karnataka reported 2,792 new cases. (Photos: MoHFW) The total case load in India affected 5,40,720 total positive cases is at 4.47%. A net increase of 18,912 cases recorded from the total load of active cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh also account for 79.64% of the total active cases in India, while, 19 states and UT have higher coronavirus cases per million than the national average. According to the MoHFW, states were informed that the country has seen the most significant increase in weekly COVID-19 cases and fatalities since May 2020 (7.7% and 5.1%, respectively). States and UTs were advised to focus on strict and public health measures in 46 high-load districts. The following five-pronged strategy was also adopted for approval by states and UTs for effective control and management of the COVID-19 pandemic: 1. Increased testing and vaccination 2. Effective tracking 3. Rapid isolation 4. Effective clinical treatment, and 5. Adherence to proper COVID behavior. The sudden and unprecedented rise in coronavirus infections has now brought the country’s active number to 5.40 loops. There were 37,028 recoveries in the past 24 hours, after which India’s COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 94.19%. The COVID-19 vaccination machine, reportedly the largest in the world, was launched on January 16, 2021.







