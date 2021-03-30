The Supreme Court forms a committee on the problem of traffic management in Kaushambi

The bank was hearing a petition highlighting some issues and claiming that area residents were suffering from serious breathing problems



The Supreme Court has considered the problem of traffic management in the Ghaziabads Kaushambi area and has formed a committee consisting of representatives of the legal authorities of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in order to make a coordinated and coordinated effort to resolve the issue.

The rooftop court, which said a comprehensive traffic management plan should be presented to it, noted that a solution to the issue would not be possible if all interested authorities jointly agree on a concrete effort to manage traffic problems.

A chair chaired by Justice DY Chandrachud consisted of a committee consisting of the Meerut Division Commissioner, the Ghaziabad Development Authority Chairman, the Ghaziabad District Magistrate, the Delhi Government Transport Secretary, the Municipal Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of East Delhi and other authorities interested.

Bench, also composed of Justice MR Shah and Sanjiv Khanna, said the Ghaziabads District Magistrate will be the committee officer.

In the circumstances, we are of the opinion that, within three weeks, a comprehensive traffic management plan should be submitted to this court. We propose to establish a committee composed of representatives of the legal authorities in the state of Uttar Pradesh as well as the Government of the NCT of Delhi in order to make a coordinated and coordinated effort by the authorities in both jurisdictions to resolve the issue through an approach unified, the Bank said in its last order on March 24th.

The bank was hearing a petition highlighting several issues ranging from occasional traffic management to environmental pollution and unlimited dumping of municipal solid waste and claimed that area residents suffer from serious respiratory issues.

Essentially, the issues that have been highlighted focus on improper planning and poor implementation of development plans and legal provisions. In order to avoid a large uncontrollable canvas that is opening before the court immediately, we have decided to consider the problem of traffic management in the first instance, Bench noted in his turn.

The adviser appealing to the plaintiffs told the high court that area residents are suffering due to several things, including the occasional parking of three wheels and other vehicles on public roads, the lack of adequate parking spaces for public service vehicles and the use of pressure horns with vehicles.

Bench noted that earlier, a case had been brought before the National Green Court (NGT) in which issues were raised such as pollution caused by vehicle emissions, illegal parking, violation of roads and sidewalks, use of diesel generators in violation of CPCB standards and the court had set up a committee.

The efforts that NGT has made in exercising its legal jurisdiction should be appreciated and should continue. However, it is clear that the situation on the ground has not changed substantially, as a result of the problems we observed in the early part of the order, said Bench, who posted the issue for hearing on April 14.

Simply treating the case as a law enforcement issue, especially in the area of ​​traffic management, will not solve the problem, she said, adding, Experience shows that a direction from the court towards the law enforcement machinery can result in some actions, even high -hand action for a few days, until the position returns to the original status which becomes normal new. She said a comprehensive traffic management plan should be drafted to address the situation.

This will be in addition to the instructions issued by NGT and will not remove them or from NGT supervision, she said.

Before addressing the issues that arise, we are categorically of the opinion that the problems faced by Kaushambi and Ghaziabad, in general, cannot be addressed in an isolated manner from the broader context of the National Capital Region. This is not simply a matter for the Ghaziabad Development Authority or, for that matter, other authorities within the State of Uttar Pradesh, she said.

Bench said there should be a coordinated effort by authorities within the Delhi Government, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation as well as the legal authorities in Uttar Pradesh that have jurisdiction over the area.

If all authorities do not put their heads together and together agree on a joint effort to manage traffic problems, a solution would not be possible, she said.

She said some of these problems do not necessarily originate in Ghaziabad, such as the problem which has been caused by booking vehicles at the toll booth.

The Anand Vihar terminal, the court has been notified, takes care of the need of Delhi Transport Corporation buses and interstate buses which originate and end at the terminal. However, we find that there is a total lack of adequate space for parking other public service vehicles including intra-state buses within Ghaziabad, as a result of which the vehicles are randomly parked on public roads, including roads of service, said Stoli.

Simply treating it as a matter of law enforcement will not provide a long-term solution. Ad hoc reactions to a deeper disease will not bring relief to residents, public transport users and those who provide public transport, he said.