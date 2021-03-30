PM Modi violates poll code during visit to Bangladesh, TMC tells EC







Prime Minister Modi visited Bangladesh on March 26th and 27th to attend the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the country’s independence and the centenary of the birth of Sheikh ‘Bangabandhu’ Mujibur Rahman at the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

In its letter to the March 28 poll panel, the IMC said that Prime Minister Modi's programs in the neighboring country on March 27 had nothing to do with the official purpose of the visit. "Rather, they were intended solely and exclusively to influence the voting pattern in certain constituencies in the ongoing elections for the West Bengal Legislative Assembly," TMC MP Derek O'Brien said in the letter.

Prime Minister Modi had interacted with members of the Matua community in Orakandi and offered prayers at a temple.

Orakandi is the residence of the Matua Hindu community, a large number of whom are residents of neighboring West Bengal.

Trinamool said Modi violated the poll code by campaigning indirectly from abroad and added that no Indian Prime Minister has so boldly contented himself in such an “unethical and undemocratic” act.

The ruling party in West Bengal further claimed that the political motive behind Prime Minister Modi’s visit was evidenced by the fact that he took with him West BJP MP Santanu Thakur, who holds no official position in the state government.

“No MP or representative from the Trinamool Congress or other parties was invited to accompany the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has thus abused his official position to interfere from a foreign land in the electoral process in West Bengal,” the letter said.

“Congress Trinamool All Lndia demands that the Lndia Election Commission not only censor him but also take preventive punitive measures against him so that he does not dare to repeat bad behavior in the future,” the letter said.

(With entries from PTI)







