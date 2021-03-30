President Macron is expected to tighten Covid rules in his televised speech tomorrow

President Macron is expected to deliver a televised speech tomorrow evening (Wednesday, March 31st) detailing possible new restrictions on fighting Covid-19 in France, following a government meeting earlier in the day.

The defense council meeting on Wednesday is set to evaluate the results of 10 days of increased restrictions in the 16 departments in which they were first placed and to consider whether further measures are needed to slow the spread of the virus.

Some of the options being considered are setting further closure rules and closing schools, reported FranceInfo.

One minister said: “If we do not take action, the risk is that the schools will be closed anyway.

It is suggested that schools could be closed for a total of three or four weeks. This week, new rules went into effect in schools stating that just one confirmed case of Covid is enough to close a class, out of three previous cases.

Health Minister Olivier Vran said last week: We will just close [schools] as a last resort.

Hospital saturation and patient selection

A source close to the President said: Emmanuel Macrons red line is the choice of patients [meaning that staff will have to choose which patients receive intensive care and which do not].

In late October 2020, Mr Macron said he considered such a triad – including the need to choose between a Covid patient and a victim of a road accident … or two Covid patients as unacceptable.

But hospitals and doctors have already begun to warn of oversaturation of intensive care units, which they say will indeed lead to patient selection and may mean that some patients may not receive the care they would do otherwise.

In two separate letters published late last week – in world and us Gazeta e Diel (JDD) – Hospital doctors warned of patient triage in intensive care units.

The signatories describe the current pressure on hospitals as a catastrophic medical situation.

The large Paris hospital group L’Assistance Publique-Hpitaux de Paris (AP-HP) held a crisis meeting on Saturday (March 27th) to discuss previously unseen figures at the Ile-de-France, it announced. France Inter.

The meeting concluded that unless a complete blockade is imposed by April 1, 230 people will be hospitalized per day in Ile-de-France, double the current figures.

Professor Bertrand Guidet, chief of intensive care at Saint-Antoine Hospital in Paris, said: “If we wait a little – imagine just imposing isolation from April 8 – the peak will be reached on April 19, and we will see rising numbers.

We will not be able to afford such a request. We do not want, as professionals and intensive care workers, to take such extreme situations alone.

A source close to Mr Macron said: There is still room for maneuver [such as] transferring patients or postponing more surgeries.

But open letters to Le Monde and JDD oppose this, saying that even by canceling all possible surgeries, they would still have to set up a triage system for intensive care services and would have to refuse some patients a bed in intensive care.

The JDD letter read: We have already been imposed major medical and surgical cancellations and … we know full well that this means missed opportunities and lack of access to care for some patients.

Doctors at Le Monde write: When hospitals are asked to cancel or postpone 40% – and up to 70% – of surgeries, the government is adopting a priority strategy with another name, which is to favor Covid-19 patients to the detriment of others

Triage: How it works

Intensive care physicians are required to make such decisions regularly, but not in the first instance because of Covid.

Dr. Anne Geffroy-Wernet, President of the Hospital Union The Association of Hospital Anesthesia Remote Resuscitators (SNPHARE), explained about it FranceInfo: In intensive care, our work has always involved choosing which patient will benefit the most.

A 20-year-old who has minimal chances of surviving after a serious motorcycle accident has much to gain from intensive care if retired. While a 110-year-old patient with metastatic cancer and dementia, will not see the benefits of staying in intensive care.

As an emergency physician in Colmar, Haut-Rhin, i tha France 2 last year: Intubation, placement [the patient] in a coma; can simply lead to [increased] suffering, for nothing.

In that case, the doctor was referring to a patient in his 80s who was suffering from respiratory distress but who had many other medical conditions. It was therefore decided not to admit him to intensive care.

The law in France requires two doctors to make such a decision, including one intensive care physician, and one who has no direct contact with the intensive care unit, explained Professor Lila Bouadma, an intensive care physician at the Bichat-Claude Bernard Hospital in Paris.

We should always call someone from outside, so that the decision is not made by a single team.

But in the open letter to him world on Sunday, nine intensive care physicians from AP-HP said such decisions are not the same when physicians face two patients who can benefit equally.

They write that this situation means that only one intensive care bed is available, but … two patients can benefit. We decide who will be accepted (and probably survive) and who will not (and probably die).

Restricting access to intensive care for patients who may benefit [is a choice] away from basic ethical rules.

Dr Geffroy-Wernet said: The more we have to do triage, the worse the choice gets.

Leaders discuss international pandemic treaty

The results of the Defense Council meeting and the speech hosted by President Macron come as European leaders seek to tackle potential future health crises.

In one open letter in world, the leaders of 26 countries, along with European Council President Charles Michel and the head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called for an international pandemic treaty.

The leaders represent countries from five continents, including President Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Presidents Moon Jae from South Korea, Cyril Ramaphosa from South Africa, Joko Widodo from Indonesia and Sebastin Pinera from Kili.

The letter says: [Covid-19] takes advantage of our weaknesses and divisions [so]such a renewed collective commitment would be an important step in consolidating pandemic preparedness at the highest political level.

There will be other pandemics and other large-scale health emergencies. “No single government or multilateral body can deal with this threat alone.”

This may include increasing countries’ resistance to pandemics and strengthening international cooperation to improve, for example, alarm systems, shared information, research and production and distribution. [of vaccines, medicines, tests, and protection equipment] the letter continues.

He says: We are committed to ensuring universal and equitable access to safe, effective and affordable vaccines, medicines and tests for this and future pandemics. Immunization is a global public resource.

Such a treaty would lead to greater and shared responsibility and enable transparency and cooperation on a global scale, requiring time and commitment for several years, requiring global leadership, the paper concluded.

