



Biart, 53, was arrested Monday at Milan Malpensa Airport after arriving on a flight from Santo Domingo, according to Italian state broadcaster Rai, the latest episode in a large, international effort to fight Ndrangheta. Italian law enforcement officials working with Interpol, the global police organization, have aggressively pursued group affiliates over the past decade, the largest and most influential mafia organization in the country. Officials have tracked down cocaine deals and killings at its base in Calabria the Italys boot-shaped peninsula finger for hundreds of mobsters across three continents, from a local mayor and police chief to a former Member of Parliament. In one case this week, officials arrested a man as reported being treated for kovid-19 in a Portuguese hospital. But of all those arrests, Biarts may be the only one who was relieved by both body art and hobby. According to a report by Rai shared by the Italys Ministry of the Interior, law enforcement authorities had ordered Biarts’ arrest in 2014 for criminal drug trafficking on behalf of the ‘Ndranghetas Cacciola’ clan. Biart fled to Costa Rica and then more than five years ago to Boca Chica, a beach town in the Dominican Republic known for its white sand and blue-blue waters, police said. Although the city is a popular destination for Italian tourists, Biart and his wife kept their distance from their compatriots. In their spare time, however, they seem to have uploaded some cooking lessons for Italian recipes on YouTube, including those where Biarts tattoos were visible. It is unclear whether he has hired a lawyer or whether his videos are still online. He could not be reached immediately for comment by The Washington Post. As film and television descriptions of the mafia have launched two other internationally renowned crime syndicates Cosa Nostra in Sicily and Camorra in Naples, the quieter Ndrangheta has managed to overtake both organizations in wealth and political power. With an extensive network based on blood ties, the Ndrangheta stretches from South America to Canada and across Europe, where it is said to control most of the cocaine market. reported Atlantic. A 2013 study found that group business incomes, mainly from drug trafficking and a waste disposal operation, amounted to 3.5 percent of Italys GDP. They are like water, said Giuseppe Governale, Italy’s top anti-mafia prosecutor, at a news conference last fall, according to the Associated Press. Unlike the Cosa Nostra and Camorra, which go abroad [just] to make money fast, Ndrangheta goes there, yes, to make money, but also to exploit local communities. The group acts as a kind of broker in the cocaine business, Atlantic reported, selling to other criminal organizations while also embezzling European Union funds for agriculture and other industries and mercilessly killing any member who makes a mistake. During a power struggle between two clans in a Calabrian city, Pelle was wounded and then ordered a blow that resulted in the death of his rivals’s wife. He disappeared a few days before a criminal conviction was upheld by one of Italy’s highest courts in 2019.

