A fusion in Pakistan-India relations to prevent Pakistan-India war

In late February, India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire along their de facto border in the disputed Kashmir region. In one joint statement, the two countries ‘military authorities said there would be a “strict adherence to all agreements, understandings and ceasefire”, while also claiming that they would seek to “address each other’ s core issues and concerns” for to ensure lasting peace between the two -enemies of the time.

The announcement essentially revives a 2003 ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control, or LoC, as the de facto border is known. It was followed on March 18 by a speech by Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in which he called on both countries to “bury the past and move forward”, generating some optimism among India-Pakistan observers.

As with any positive development in India-Pakistan relations, however, it is prudent to be cautious. Too often in recent years, progress in bilateral relations has been short-lived, with controversial political and security concerns – Kashmir for Pakistan and cross-border terrorism for India – continuing to represent insurmountable obstacles to diplomatic engagement. Currently, even the short-term sustainability of this ceasefire remains uncertain, to say nothing of a long-term re-establishment of bilateral ties.

However, the ceasefire is definitely a necessary pause, even if temporary, for India and Pakistan, after two years of seeing bilateral relations decline. In early 2019, the two came close to the risk of war as India carried out airstrikes against terrorist camps in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province in response to a suicide attack in Kashmirthat that killed 40 Indian paramilitary personnel. The attack was claimed by Pakistan based in Jaish-e-Mohamed, a terrorist group seeking Kashmir unification with Pakistan. Subsequent hostilities, which saw an Indian pilot shot down and captured by Pakistan, highlighted the danger of how quickly violence in the LoC could escalate. India’s decision in August 2019 to repeal the constitutional autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir further exacerbated political tensions, helping 2020 become the most violent year in the LoC since 2003.

Mutual readmission of the ceasefire is a vital and timely tactical decision by both countries to gradually shift from the threshold. Continuation of violence in the PM, especially in frequent use of heavy caliber artillery weapons by both sides, always carries the risk of accidental escalation, something both sides want to avoid currently, rather than focusing on other urgent priorities.

India, for example, remains embroiled in a nearly year-long border dispute with China, although both sides recently agreed to de-escalate the situation at one of the friction points. Maintaining a large military presence on its borders with both China and Pakistan is financially and politically unstable and the ceasefire temporarily reduces New Delhi concerns about a two-front war. A more stable merger in the LoC would allow India to further redirect military resources to the border with China, which is now seen as its biggest external security challenge.

Pakistan, too, is preoccupied with one the growing uprising in Balochistan, a revived Pakistani Taliban and the need to secure its interests in Afghanistan, where it would prefer a greater representation of the Taliban in the political distribution currently being negotiated with the Afghan government. Pakistan will also hope that merging with India could ease some of the global pressure it faces due to its support for terrorist groups, allowing it access to much-needed international investment.

It is prudent to remain vigilant – for the sustainability of the ceasefire and the possibilities for a long-term re-establishment of bilateral ties.

All this is possible only if the ceasefire holds, but in lack of a broader political dialogue, remains unprotected. If India and Pakistan were able to more or less abide by the ceasefire agreement between 2003 and 2008, it was because they were engaged in constructive canal diplomacy at the time. Although the 2003 agreement was never formally suspended, ceasefire violations gradually increased from 2008 onwards as those talks were interrupted after the November 2008 Mumbai attack by Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

India claims ceasefire violations by Pakistan are intended to provide cover for cross-border infiltration by militants in Kashmir. Conversely, Pakistan blames Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the intensification of Indian bombings in the LoC since 2014 as a show of force. Bilateral dialogue has remained largely dormant since 2008, with efforts to revive what had been completely abandoned in late 2016 following another terrorist attack on an Indian military base in Kashmir. Efforts to restore stability to the LoC, such as a short-lived ceasefire in 2018, similarly failed to bear fruit.

There is no guarantee that this ceasefire will start a bilateral dialogue. Some observers are cautiously optimistic that behind-the-scenes discussions could allow both countries to make progress in the coming months. Above all, the ceasefire resulted from back channel diplomacy of several months, and there has been some reduction in tensions between the two parties, including preliminary steps towards engaging in less controversial issues. The possibility of reinstating their respective envoys was also discussed, as was the case with a meeting of their foreign ministers. on the sidelines of an international conference on Afghanistan today, although it had not yet materialized at the time this article was published.

However, obstacles to constructive engagement on broader political issues remain. Pakistan claims that the restoration of the citizenship of Jammu and Kashmir is a precondition. Even Bajwa, Pakistan’s chief of staff, said in his March speech that the responsibility for an important bilateral dialogue lay with India. He did not explicitly mention the restoration of Kashmir statehood, but he insisted that India should “create a favorable environment, especially in Occupied Indian Kashmir”. While Indian officials have stated this Kashmir citizenship will be restored in due course, New Delhi is unlikely to speed up this process by order of Pakistan.

India, on the other hand, continues to believe that dialogue can not resume until Pakistan takes stronger action to address cross-border terrorism. However, the Pakistani military institution is unlikely to completely abandon their use of these armed groups, as they allow Pakistan to offset India’s advantage in conventional military capabilities, keeping India tied to Kashmir while providing the Pakistani military with denial. reliable for any attack. At best, Pakistan could put these groups in a temporary chain, as it has often been in the past when it wanted to reduce tensions with India.

Significant progress on this front will go further in convincing India of Pakistan’s sincerity in improving ties than Bajwa’s conciliatory speech, which was not the first time he appeared to offer New Delhi an olive branch. Since taking office in 2016, Bajwa has consistently stressed the need to improve relations with India, but he has failed to support this declared goal with field action, namely destroying armed groups enjoying safe haven in Pakistan.

In the past, India’s direct diplomatic engagement with the Pakistani military, which remains the main arbiter of the country’s foreign policy and sees hostility to India as its own purpose, has not made any significant or sustained progress. Bajwa’s commitment to improving ties with India, even if genuine, may not be widely held throughout the Pakistani military and may not extend beyond his term in office, which will end in November 2022. New Delhi will Recall that the efforts of Pervez Musharraf – the former Pakistani army chief who also served as the country’s president – to secure a political agreement on Kashmir through canal diplomacy from 2003-2008 were unpopular with his generals and collapsed soon after. his overthrow in 2008.

This is not to say that the current ceasefire may not be the starting point of Bajwa’s larger strategic plans towards improving ties with India. The agreement has so far been respected by both parties and the preliminary steps taken towards a greater commitment are all encouraging. However, they may not be enough to resolve or even begin to address broader issues that stand in the way of a full rapprochement. But for now, both India and Pakistan can simply decide to reduce the violence of a fragile peace, allowing them to focus on other priorities.