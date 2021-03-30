No ‘red’ city in Israel for the first time in five months, World News





Israel on Tuesday reopened the Taba border post with Egypt that had been closed throughout the pandemic, allowing a limited number to cross the Sinai Peninsula for the Easter holidays. The move was the latest step towards normalcy for Israel, which has fully vaccinated more than half of its approximately 9.3 million inhabitants against the coronavirus, the world’s fastest per capita rate. The number of serious cases of the coronavirus, which stood at 800 at the end of last month, has dropped to 467, according to the health ministry. Distribution of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine in Israel began in December, with the right extended to citizens and residents over the age of 16 – about 69 percent of the 9.3 million population. People are considered fully protected a week after receiving the second stroke. The Ministry of Health said 50.07 percent of the general population – or 72.5 percent of the eligible population – had received both doses of the vaccine, while 55.96 percent of the general population had received the first dose. From Tuesday to April 12, 300 Israelis will be allowed through Taba in the Red Sea every day. To pass, individuals must be inoculated or recovered from Covid-19. A negative laboratory test is also required in both directions. Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula is a popular holiday destination for Israelis, especially during the Easter holiday that began over the weekend, but the pandemic has forced the closure of Taba since March 2020. The successful spread of vaccination in Israel has made profits against the virus. Israel began easing a nationwide deadlock in late February. Most businesses and schools, as well as airports, have gradually resumed operations – at high capacity. Fully vaccinated, and then about 8.7 percent of Israelis who have been cured of COVID-19 with supposed immunity, have been issued with Green Pass Ministry of Health certificates giving access to various leisure places. Israel has seen an 85 percent drop in daily deaths from COVID-19, a 72 percent drop in critically ill and 86 percent fewer daily cases since the third peak of the pandemic in mid-January, according to the data scientist. Eran Segal from Weizmann Israel Institute of Science.

