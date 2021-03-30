Pakistan to import wholesale Chinese Cansino vaccine to pack 3 million doses domestically: Asad Umar – Pakistan





Pakistan will import Chinese Cansino Biologics Covid-19 vaccines to package three million doses in the country, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said on Tuesday. “We will receive the largest vaccine by mid-April from Cansino, from which 3 million doses can be made,” Umar said on Twitter. “The bulk vaccine received will be formulated, sterilized and packaged in Pakistan. Special equipment has been purchased for this purpose and manpower is being trained,” he said. Meanwhile, the first batch of 60,000 vaccine doses is arriving today, he said. The Cansino vaccine is one of four approved by the Pakistan Drug Regulatory Authority (Drap), the other three being China’s Sinopharm, Russia’s Sputnik-V, and Russia’s Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The company had released last month the results of the temporary efficacy of a multi-country trial, which included Pakistan, showing 65.7 per cent efficiency in preventing symptomatic cases of coronavirus and a success rate of 90.98pc in preventing severe infections. In the Pakistani subgroup, the efficacy of the vaccine in preventing symptomatic cases was 74.8 pc and 100pc in preventing severe disease. Pakistan also expects to receive one million doses of Sinopharm vaccine within two days. Hafeez Shaikh tests positive Meanwhile, outgoing Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, the third senior government official to do so within 24 hours, a week after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that he himself had been infected with the virus. “I just found out that Dr Hafeez has tested positive for Covid-19. I pray for his speedy recovery and good health,” newly appointed Finance Minister Hammad Azhar wrote on Twitter. Shaikh was removed from his post as finance minister on Monday, amid concerns over rising inflation in the country. Also Monday, President Arif Alvi and Defense Minister Pervez Khattak announced that both had tested positive for Covid-19. Alvi oversaw the annual military parade in Islamabad on March 25, where Khattak was also present. The parade was smaller than in previous years due to fears of Covid-19, but about 5,000 people still attended, including senior civilian officials as well as heads of the armed forces. Prime Minister Imran has been criticized for holding a closed-door meeting with several cabinet officials while he was still recovering from the virus. Pakistan recorded 100 deaths in the last 24 hours and 4,084 new infections, with a positive national rate of 8.8 pieces. The country has recorded 14,356 deaths and 663,200 infections since the pandemic began. About two-thirds of ventilators and 80 pieces of oxygenated beds are occupied in hospitals in major cities, according to officials. “We are increasing the capacity of our hospitals but no matter how much we increase the capacity, if cases continue to grow as they currently are, this will create pressure that will not be easy to handle by our hospitals,” he said. Minister of Health Faisal Sultan On Tuesday during a visit to major hospitals in the capital. The federal government has imposed restrictions on meetings, including all types of marriages, to take effect next week, in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.

