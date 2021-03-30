PM’s visit to Bangladesh violates Model Code: TMC writes to EC demanding punitive action | India News





New Delhi: Congress Trinamool (TMC) has registered a complaint with the Election Commission of India against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Bangladesh. The party claimed that the visit was intended to affect the assembly elections in West Bengal. In a letter to the EC, the TMC said they have no objection to Modi's visit to Bangladesh for official purposes, but strongly oppose his plans on March 27 as they had nothing to do with either the 50th anniversary of the country's independence or the centenary. of the birth of 'Bangbandhu' (Sheikh Mujibur Rahman). "They (the Prime Minister's March 27 programs) were intended solely and exclusively to influence the voting pattern in certain constituencies in the ongoing elections for the West Bengal Legislative Assembly," the TMC said in the letter. The TMC claimed that the Prime Minister had abused his official position to interfere from foreign land in the electoral process in West Bengal. "No Prime Minister has done so boldly in an unethical and undemocratic action and violated the Model Code of Conduct by conducting indirect campaigning for his party from abroad," he added. The party shared a report on media coverage of Modi's visits to religious shrines in Bangladesh. Congress Trinamool (IMC) registers a complaint with the Election Commission over "Serious breach of democratic ethics and Model Code of Conduct by the Prime Minister during his visit to Bangladesh." pic.twitter.com/S1dDiejAqt ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021 "The political motive behind Modi's visit to Orakandi in Bangladesh is evidenced by the fact that he took with him Shantanu Thakur, a BJP MP from West Bengal, who holds no official position in the Government of India," the letter read. The TMC demanded that ECI not only censor him but also take "punitive action against him so that he would not dare to repeat such bad behavior in the future".







