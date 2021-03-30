15-year-old sets himself on fire after alleged harassment in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh: Police





Measures will be taken following a complaint from the girl’s family, police said. (Representative) Hamirpur: A 15-year-old girl committed suicide in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district this morning after being suspected of being bullied by a boy, police said. The girl was rushed to Kanpur for treatment after she sustained severe burns, they said. Hamirpur Police Supervisor Narendra Kumar Singh said the girl’s family beat the 16-year-old boy accused Monday of alleged harassment. However, her family did not file a complaint against the accused, police said. The family claimed the boy often harassed the girl and had done the same on Monday. Police had left the accused to go after warning him. Concerned by the repeated harassment, the girl poured kerosene on herself around 8 a.m. today and set herself on fire, according to her family. Before rushing her to Kanpur for further treatment, the girl’s statement was recorded before a judge, the Chief Police Inspector said, adding that further action would be taken based on the complaint of the girl’s family.

