When it was US Vice President Kamala Harris finally asked about it favorite indian dishes she ranked idli, with a really good sambhar as one of them. A few days ago, idli started a series of sorts on the social media platform Twitter, when British historian Edward Anderson answering a question from Zomato India said, “idlis are the most boring things in the world. And while idli may have its share of its own naysayers and advocates, it remains the breakfast dish with indifference to the South Indians.The history of idyll is just as fascinating.In his book, Historical Companion of Indian Food, KT Achaya says the dish could have arrived in India over the years 800-1200 CE and would have originated in the Indonesian kedli dish. Iddalige, a dish made with urad dal, yogurt and spices finds mention in Canadian work Vaddaradhane, written in 920 AD. And every year, March 30 is also celebrated as World Idli Day. Here are some types of popular idylls that should be on your plate:

Udupi idli

The temple town of Udupi, known for its breakfast and light dishes, has always had a cuisine that is deeply rooted in its cultural ethics. The idol of Udupi style has become commonplace with the numerous Udupi restaurants and eateries that are mushrooms all over the country. These idlis are slightly thicker and are usually made using a 3: 1 rice mixture and urad stand out where the dough is most granular. Enjoy best with coconut chutney and Udupi sambar, this is probably the most popular idli in the whole country. Some of the restaurants have also devised a solution for replacing rice with idli rava (oatmeal) that adds idly grain structure. Try Udipi idlin at Brahmins Cafe in Bengaluru, Madras Cafe in Mumbai, Roseate and Roseate House in New Delhi and Novotel Hyderabad Airport Hotel.

Thatte idli

Situated about 30 km from Bengaluru, the industrial city of Bidadi is known for a soft and fluffy version called Thatte idli. Dry means plate in Canada and this idli is flatter and wider than regular and is usually fermented on plates. The purpose of the idyll is also sabudana or tapioca pearl which makes it soft and porous. This version is usually served with a spicy red chutney and aloo sagu, a potato curry. For the ultimate bloom, a freshly made butter doll is served on top of the idyll that adds to its spongy structure. Try Thatte Idli at Renukamba Thatte Idli at Bidadi and Dakshin at ITC Windsor Bengaluru.

Kanchipuram idli

An idyll that has its origins in the Varadharaja Perumal temple in Kanchipuram, it dates back to 6th at 9th Pallava dynasty of the century. This idli is shaped like a cylinder and is cooked by wrapping the traditional Mandharai leaf shoot that give the idli a unique flavor. In the temple, each idyll is about 1 to 1.5 meters long and takes about three hours to cook. The coarse-grained purpose has additional ingredients like succule (dried ginger), fresh black pepper, fenugreek, curry leaves, cumin and asafoetida. Try Kanchipuram idlin at Sri Saravana Lunch at Kanchipuram, Konkan Cafe at President Mumbai IHCL SeleQtions and Conrad Bengaluru.

Kotte Kadubu

A classic idli variant from the Southern Canara district of Karnataka, Kadubu is an aromatic version that comes wrapped in a cup of fruit leaves. In fact, the cup acts as the holder of the batter in which the idle is fermented. Traditionally, the leaves of the screw pine tree were used to make this holder, but bone leaves are considered a popular alternative. The ancient Mudgala Purana scripture dedicated to Lord Ganesha also mentions kadubu as an important offering to the deity. In fact, many temples in the region make it an offering to Lord Ganesha. Coconut oil used to line molds adds flavor and special aroma. Try idlin kadubu at Kamat Lokaruchi in Ramnagara and The Creek in Den Bengaluru.

Rava idli

Rava idli replaces the rice used in traditional idlis with oatmeal and is usually flavored with green chili, fresh coriander, curry leaves, fresh coconut and cashews. Served with saagu, a liquid curry made from potatoes and vegetables and coconut chutney, there is a spoonful of ghehe poured on top to enhance its flavor. The credit for inventing this dish goes back to World War II when the Mavalli restaurant chain Tiffin Rooms (MTR) used oatmeal to make idlis, as rice would be in short supply. Try the rava idea at MTR Bengaluru and Conrad Pune.

Marr idli

One of the most unique idylls in India, whose art is now being practiced by just four families in the small town of Ramassery near Palakkad in Kerala (as it requires a secret recipe and requires specific skills to make), this particular idyll uses rice sourced from Palakkad and cooked over a clay pot covered with muslin. Idli is also demolished using a Plachi leaf that adds a subtle flavor. Idlis is usually served with chutney powder made with a mixture of spices and matt rice Palakkadan, Kerala-style sambar or chicken curry. Idli uses both raw rice, ponni rice and urad dal in a 2: 2: 1 ratio along with fenugreek to make the smooth shot, resulting in a final product that is soft enough to melt in your mouth your. Try idli Ramasseri at Kappa Chakka Kandhari in Bengaluru and Chennai and Ramasseri Idli Hotel in Ramasseri.