With eyes from China, Japan and Indonesia strengthen security ties





TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan and Indonesia pledged on Tuesday to strengthen security ties and signed an agreement to facilitate transfers of defense equipment and technology between the two Asian nations as China expands its economic and military power. China’s territorial claims to the East and South China Seas have become a priority issue in an increasingly testable Sino-US relationship and also raise significant security concerns for Japan. “I think this is the first (a) historic moment in bilateral relations between Japan and Indonesia,” said Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, referring to the transfer pact. We invite the Japanese side to participate in the modernization of Indonesia’s defense capacity. “We also encourage joint training between our naval services and the ground forces,” he told reporters. Prabowo made the comment at a joint media appearance in Tokyo following a meeting of Japanese and Indonesian foreign and defense ministers. We exchanged views on the situation in the seas of East and South China and shared serious concerns about continuing and strengthening unilateral efforts to change the status quo by force, said Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. The meeting followed a visit to the region by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who warned China of coercion and aggression and criticized what he called Chinese efforts to harass neighbors with competing interests. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi also sharply criticized the continuing violence against civilians in Myanmar following the February 1 military coup. Indonesia strongly denounces this kind of action. It is unacceptable, she said. Retno has emerged as a regional leader as he works to mediate talks with the Myanmar military, which has killed more than 500 protesters since the coup was staged. Japan has extensive business interests in Myanmar and provides it with official development assistance. Tokyo has condemned the killings but has so far refrained from taking sanctions against the military leadership. Report by Antoni Slodkowski, Park Ju-min; Edited by Tom Hogue and Mark Heinrich

