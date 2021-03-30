UH Mnoa degree programs nationally recognized by US News and World Report

Some of the best graduation programs in the country are at University of Hawaii in Mnoa, according to US News and World Reports Ranking of Best Schools in 2022, released March 30.

The 2022 edition evaluates postgraduate schools on a range of factors, including research activity, expert evaluation results, admission rates, placement success, standardized test scores, and student average scores.

John A. Burns School of Medicine | School of Nursing and Dental Hygiene William S. Richardson School of Law Shidler College of Business | College of Education College of Engineering Thompson School of Social Work and Public Health College of Social Sciences College of Natural Sciences College of Arts, Languages ​​and Letters

“Ranking across specific disciplines can play a key role in a student decision to attend a particular university. SH.BA News and World ReportS rankings reflect whoops “Mnoa’s excellence in many of our graduation programs further proofs of our status as one of the largest research universities in the world, providing a wide range of opportunities for our students.” whoops Mnoa Provost Michael Bruno tha.

John A. Burns School of Medicine

States of first medical school, John A. Burns School of Medicine ( JABSOM ) ranks not . 24 in primary care and not . 64 in research from 123 of the top medical schools in the US JABSOM also set not . 35 for diversity and not . 31 for the percentage of 2012–14 graduates practicing in primary care specialties. Read more at JABSOM website.

School of Nursing and Dental Hygiene

whoops Mnoa School of Nursing and Dental Hygienedoctor of nursing practice ( DNP ) in the program order not . 68 among the 163 schools considered in SH.BA News and World ReportThe Best Nursing Schools. whoops Mnoa Nursing is the only one Hawaii DNP program sorted by SH.BA News and World Report since 2018

whoops Mnoa Nursing also decided not . 69 out of 220 schools for the best nursing programs, consistently ranking in the top 30% in the country since 2018.

William S. Richardson School of Law

William S. Richardson School of Law, listed not . 98 among 193 law schools accredited by the American Bar Association. The school environmental law program ranks not . 24 out of 181 programs and the part-time evening program were ranked not . 28 of 70.

Shidler College of Business

Shidler College of Businesss part – time master of business administration program (global MBA , 36-month plan) listed not . 152 among 273 part-time MBA programs that qualify for ranking. Part-time shidlers MBA the program is the only accredited association of Advance Collegiate Schools of International Business MBA program in Hawaii and one of the few MBA programs in the US with a real Asia-Pacific focus.

College of Education

College of Education ( COE ) ranks not . 80 out of 277 schools considered, for the 16th year in a row the college is ranked as one of the 100 best educational programs of the nations. The College also remains at the forefront of funded research, providing $ 19 million in contracts and grants by 2020. Nationally accredited since 2000, COE continues to be known for its award-winning programs and people.

In 2021, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, faculty, staff, students and graduates won national awards for art education, academic counseling and world language teaching; funds provided for computer science and mathematical education as well as the history of education in Hawaii; and were elected to teacher scholarships and were promoted to rector of a university.

College of Engineering

four College of Engineering postgraduate programs were ranked among the best in the country, according to SH.BA News and World Report. Civil engineering listed not . 84; computer engineering, a joint program at the College of Engineering and Department of Information and Computer Science listed not . 105; Electrical Engineer DETERMINED not . 107; AND Mechanical engineering it’s not . 139. College of Engineering ranks in not . Level 154–202 among major US engineering schools offering doctoral degrees.

Thompson School of Social Work and Health

Office of Public Health Studies ( OPHS ) in Thompson School of Social Work and Health DETERMINED not . 123 of 188 SH.BA doctoral programs are listed. Both programs are a doctoral in public health, which specializes in community-based research and translation, and a doctoral in epidemiology, which has been highly sought after in COVID-19. OPHS it is also the home of growth student AND masters programs and is developing an online master of public health program to meet the demands of the workforce.

College of Social Sciences

Public Administration Program IN College of Social Sciences listed not . 95 out of 285 postgraduate programs considered. The masters of the public administration program is the state of HawaiiThe only accredited program of the School of Public Policy, Affairs and Administration Network, offering an accelerated 18-month, two-year full-time and three-year part-time plan.

In addition, for doctoral programs in SH.BA , Department of Economics listed not . 95 in the nation, Department of Sociology DETERMINED not . 97 and Department of Political Science it’s not . 103

College of Natural Sciences

Library and Information Science Program at College of Natural Sciences Department of Information and Computer Science listed not . 31 instead of 55 postgraduate programs considered by SH.BA News and World Report. The Library and Information Science program leads the nation in the production of Hawaii native librarians.

College of Arts, Languages ​​and Letters

English Department IN College of Arts, Languages ​​and Letters DETERMINED not . 89 out of 157 doctoral programs in the country. Department of History also ranked not . 92 out of 146 doctoral programs considered.

Other rankings

whoops Mnoa has also received these notable rankings:

For a full list of rankings, visit Website of the Institutional Research Office Mnoa.

These rankings are examples of whoops Mnoas the purpose of Increasing student success ( PDF ) and Research Excellence: The Advancement of Research and Creative Work ( PDF ), one of the four goals identified in Strategic Plan 2015–25 ( PDF ), updated in December 2020.

– From Marc Arakaki