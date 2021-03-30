British citizen grilled after drone loses residence of Kenyan Vice President

A British national, Heids Jeremy spent Tuesday morning being questioned by Kenyan authorities about the flight of a drone over the private residence of Kenyan Vice President William Ruto.

Police rushed to the PD house after receiving a phone call from his wife Rachel Ruto and found out that the drone had returned back to the PD neighbor, who is a British citizen and lives there.

Nairobi police chief Augustine Nthumbi allayed fears that the drone was a danger to the DP and his family.

He left the compound in Hardy. She (Mrs. Ruto) called the police and responded very quickly and confiscated the drone. Investigations are ongoing, Nthumbi said.

Teams from the Counter-Terrorism Police (ATPU), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the National Intelligence Service (NIS) arrived home and took possession of the tool.

They are analyzing the memory cards recovered from the drone to see if there is any useful information

Jeremy was called by police Tuesday for grilling. The team asked him to explain the drone mission and he explained that he had been brought there by visitors who had come to his house.

He says the tool was brought to his home by visitors who wanted to take pictures of his new home there as a gift to him. Nothing more so far, Nthumbi said.

Jeremy said he has stayed there for more than three years and recognizes the DP as his neighbor.

(With data from Agencies)