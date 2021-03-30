Missouri S&T – News and Events – The Missouri S&T MBA Program is one of the best in the country, says US News & World Report





Missouri S&T has long been known for the quality of its engineering and scientific software. Now, she is making a name for herself in business education. For the first time since the university began offering business degrees 20 years ago, Missouri S&T has done US World News and ReportAnnual list of the best full-time business schools Master of Business Administration (MBA) program. US News announced the ranking today (March 30, 2021). The Missouri S & Ts MBA program ranks 101st in the country by US News and 54th among public universities. 106 major MBA programs are included in US News The best business schools list for postgraduate programs. In addition, the Missouri S&T ranks again in US News ranking of The best Schools of Engineering for diploma programs in Nr. 50 between public universities and Nr. 84 in general. Missouri S&T began offering a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2001 and established the MBA program in 2007. Both programs are accredited by the Association for Advance Collegiate Schools of International Business (AACSB). This is an extraordinary recognition of our program and I am very proud of our faculty, staff, students and alumni who have helped us build a program of national distinction, says Dr. Keng Siau, chair and professor of business and information technology. We have achieved a lot in a very short time to build an MBA program that is on par with many of the strongest and best-established business programs in the country. Both our MBA program and our undergraduate business program are distinguished by combining essential business knowledge with S & Ts core points in information technology, technology management, team-based project work, advanced problem solving and a spirit innovation, says Dr. interim vice-principal and dean of the Missouri College of Arts, Sciences and Business S & Ts. Urime Dr. Siau and his team for achieving this recognition of their world-class program. Missouri S&T plans to pay more attention to business, entrepreneurship and technology management education through a new program Kummer College of Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development. As this college is established, Missouri Chancellor S&T Mo Dehghani expects S & Ts’s reputation to grow even stronger. Kummer College is backed by a recent $ 300 million gift from Missouri S&T graduate Fred Kummer and his wife, June. Kummers founded HBE Corp., a construction firm based in St. Louis. Louis specializes in healthcare facilities. A search for the founding dean of Kummer College is underway. Our highly successful MBA program has helped lay the groundwork for Missouri S&T to become a major hub for innovation and entrepreneurship in Missouri, further supported by the addition of Kummer College, Dehghani says. US News based on its ranking in surveys of all 486 colleges and universities with master’s degree business programs in the United States accredited by AACSB International, widely considered the gold standard of business school accreditation, US News The ranking is based on academic quality assessments by business school deans and chairs or directors of program departments, job placement success and initial salaries, and student selectivity. About Missouri University of Science and Technology Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a STEM-focused research university with over 7,600 students and part of the University of Missouri system with four campuses. Located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 99 different degree programs in 40 fields of study and is ranked by CollegeFactual as the best public university to study engineering. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu.

