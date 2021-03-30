Vital for a clean world, cleaners left to pray for vaccine »Albuquerque Journal

………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ……….

NEW DELHI – Cleaners wait patiently for a dump truck to dump garbage at the top of the landfill outside New Delhi. Armed with plastic bags, they dip their bare hands in the trash and begin to sort them.

Every day, more than 2,300 tonnes of rubbish is dumped at the Bhalswa landfill covering an area of ​​more than 50 football fields, with a pile longer than a 17-storey building. And every day, thousands of these informal workers climb the unsafe slopes to see what can be saved.

They are among about 20 million people worldwide – in rich and poor nations – who are essential in keeping cities clean, along with paid sewer workers. But unlike those municipal employees, they are usually not suitable for the coronavirus vaccine and find it difficult to take pictures.

The pandemic has amplified the dangers faced by these informal workers. Few of them have their protective clothing or even clean water to wash their hands, said Chitra Mukherjee from Chintan, a nonprofit environmental research group in New Delhi.

“If they are not vaccinated, then the cities will suffer,” Mukherjee said.

Manuwara Begum, 46, lives in a cardboard hut behind a five-star hotel in the heart of New Delhi and feels the inequality strongly. Chintan estimates that each year, those like her save local government over $ 50 million and eliminate over 900,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide by diverting waste away from landfills.

However, they are not considered “essential workers” and thus are not suitable for vaccinations.

Begum has started an online petition praying for vaccines and asking, “Aren’t we humans?”

Sewage workers employed by local governments in South Africa and Zimbabwe are likely to be in line for the COVID-19 vaccine after health workers, unlike those who classify fertilizers. At the Dandora landfill in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, some of the cleaners who are not eligible for a stroke wear medical clothing thrown from hospitals and health clinics, saying it protects them especially from the weather during the rainy season.

There is no doubt that these people provide an essential service, says Louise Guibrunet, a researcher at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, who has studied the issue.

In Mexico, cleaners assist municipal workers in garbage trucks and often collect garbage from neighborhoods not served by the authorities. Work is risky and injuries are common, so governments have an incentive not to recognize them or to provide benefits like health care, she said.

They are often already poor, moving to unfamiliar cities to make a living by sorting out the rubbish, says Robin Jeffrey, a professor at the Institute for South Asian Studies at Singapore National University. That many of these workers in India belong to poor Muslim or Dalit communities, once known as “untouchables” at the bottom of the country’s caste system, adds a layer of prejudice.

“The vaccine is just another example, and very dramatic, of an exception that prevailed before COVID-19 came to the horizon,” said Jeffrey, who co-authored a book on waste in India in 2018.

India said it would provide vaccines to anyone over the age of 45 starting April 1. At private hospitals, each shot sells for 250 rupees ($ 3.45), but they are free at government hospitals.

Because the pandemic sent the price of oil, it became cheaper to make new plastic than to recycle it. In many countries, closed borders led to the closure of recycling markets, reducing the demand for reused materials that workers collect.

In New Delhi, a pound of plastic bottles sells for the equivalent of 11 US cents, half of what it brought before the pandemic. Sahra Bano, 37, who lives near the Bhalswa landfill and sells what she can clean, says she earned about 400 rupees ($ 5) a day. Now, getting even half of this is hard.

Toxic flux from the landfill penetrates the groundwater, so it has to spend 40 rupees (5 cents) per day in bottled water; the rest of what he earns goes for food. To earn enough to get a piece of the vaccine, she said she would have to collect and sell 31 pounds of plastic bottles.

“We are trying to feed our family. How can we buy vaccines? She asks.

To get the free vaccine from an overcrowded public hospital, she will have to wait there for days, and every day away from work is one without food on the table. Moreover, the stigma associated with waste workers in India means that they often leave such facilities.

“They do not treat us well,” says Bano.

Any illness means visiting a pharmacy, not a doctor, for medication.

If they are lucky, the person recovers, she says, adding, “If not, what can we do?”

Associated Press writers Tom Odula in Nairobi; Farai Mutsaka in Harare, Zimbabwe and Mogomotsi Magome in Johannesburg contributed to this report.

This story has been updated with the correct spelling of the surname Begum, not Begun.

The Associated Press Department of Health and Science receives support from Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Scientific Education Department. AP is solely responsible for all content.

