Covid could not stop the direct helicopter transport business

While humans may not have traveled the globe over the past year due to the Covid pandemic, the helicopters used certainly were and provided a crash for the Direct Helicopter business, according to Dave Urban, CEO of international rotorcraft transportation service provider.

“If we go back in time to last year’s Heli-Expo in Anaheim, we were on such a list,” Urban told AIN. “So then when Covid hit, I thought we were going to go down, and we actually got up.” After closing the books in 2020, he discovered that the year had actually surpassed 2019, setting a new record for the Canada-based company, which offers full-service, turnkey helicopter relocation services. “Revenues went down, but profits went up, just in the nature of the deals,” Urban explained. “The volume was the same, we still made about 150 planes a year.”

A typical job for the company involves a helicopter being flown to the company’s US base at South Carolina Spartanburg International Airport, where it was dismantled by diversion technicians, packed on a pallet and loaded on board a 747 cargo flight, where it is carried either to its final destination, or a point close enough for it to be mounted and flown there. “They want a guy who will secure the plane, take care of it separately, pack it, do all the customs clearance, do all the import customs and delivery, and we’re with him “really the only company you can call to do it all,” he said.

Urban is also a major shareholder in Germany-based Senator International, with access to five 747-400BCFs and a 767 freight carrier operated by Magma Aviation to transport cargo. The company flies six cargo flights a week from South Carolina to Germany and two from Chicago. Other itineraries planned include Johannesburg, South Africa; Singapore; Brisbane, Australia; Sao Paulo, Brazil; and Mexico, and through its connection to the Senator, Direct Helicopter has the flexibility to request additional stops or deviations to pick up or drop a helicopter along the way.

Urban noted that changes in the global economy over the past year have had unintended effects on his business. “Since Covid started, [Europe and China] they are just throwing products at America, but the point is, America really is not [isn’t] doing very well in exports, so those 747 are full of Germany, the rest of Europe and the Far East in America, but they are half full coming back, “he explained.” What it has done for direct exports Helicopter in the US has really lowered airfare prices.I can beat any commercial airline priced from America, not by a couple of thousand dollars, but as a 10-grand on my flight Senator, and that’s why we have so busy with those exports from America. “

These exports have the range of models and manufacturers, from a Robinson R22 to a Sikorsky S-92. “So many planes have changed hands, it’s unbelievable,” Urban noted. “You have good buyers for it [used civilian helicopters] for now; people are really spending money expanding their fleets. Whether it is VIP, EMS service, it does not matter. ”

Urban explained that the “yacht season” is growing, with light helicopters required for small helicopters carried out at sea palaces, and he has several such transport jobs lined up.

Another change the company was asked to make in its operation due to Covid was in its engineering staff. Typically, Urban would spend thousands of dollars a week on airline tickets to send its contracted technicians around the world to assemble helicopters for service on arrival or to pick them up separately as preparation for transportation. With the lack of commercial flights and health restrictions in place, the company instead found itself relying on local talent, namely maintenance staff from its customers.

“I do not have to ask much because I already knew all these clients, so if I tell them, ‘I have four or five big ones, can you send me two boys for two days to help me decide a 407 back together, “they’re inside,” Urban said. “It was bumpy at first, but as we went into the summer, it just became routine. We now have boys making money who were not making money before, taking the dwarf and completing this turnkey process. “

It has been a great example where it has not been the case. A pair of two-engine bells was purchased from a customer in Kenya and had to be in service by a certain date. With a deadly point in place that could cancel the transaction, Urban added a crew transportation fee to the contract and assigned a Gulfstream G550 to perform 10 round-trip techniques. “We are spending $ 250,000 on a plane and we are bringing them all in and we will be on time with the contract as we were. Everyone was happy and all the bills were paid.”

Helicopter parts transportation is another area where the company has seen late growth. “North America in Africa, this is our biggest lane right now, with a lot of parts needed there,” Urban said. Large and unfair parts, such as the rotor blade, are one of the largest tickets, and the company has formed a partnership with leading Advanced Composite Blade Structure repair shops to expedite transportation.