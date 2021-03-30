Pope Francis condemns suicide bombings at Indonesian cathedral





Pope Francis has led international condemnation and prayers after a suicide bomber struck a cathedral in Indonesia, injuring 20 worshipers, some seriously. The attack was on the Roman Catholic Cathedral of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, in the town of Makassar, a southern port on the island of Sulawesi, after a Palm’s service ended. Security guards managed to prevent the bombers, reportedly a newlywed couple in their twenties, from entering the church. The duo then blew themselves up at a side entrance, killing only themselves but injuring at least 20 others. The Pope mentioned the victims during his regular Angelus prayer at the Vatican, after his Palm Sunday Mass. The RC bishops of Indonesia said the bombing was not just an attack on Christians, but on the entire nation. It degrades human dignity, destroys human values, and adds to the long list of acts of terrorism in our beloved archipelago. The President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, justifying the attack as an act of terror, said: I call on everyone to fight against terror and radicalism, which go against religious values. Police officials told the media that they believed the Islamic State terrorist group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), which is affiliated with the Islamic State, was responsible for the bombing. In 2018, the group caused a series of suicide bombings in churches and left dozens dead. Indonesia is the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, but it also has significant minorities of other faiths: about eight percent of the population is Protestant, and another three percent is RC. Ari Hartono, an Indonesian church leader who works on behalf of the persecuted Church for the Open Doors charity, said Makassar’s attacks were an attempt to strengthen hostility between the countries’ religious communities. We are approaching Easter this week and Ramadan starts next week, he said. Our church leaders have issued a joint statement with other faith leaders for the Indonesian people saying this has not come from our beliefs and we will not let it sow discord and chaos. Senior Asia Analyst at Christian Solidarity Worldwide, Benedict Rogers, said: “From these attacks, it is clear that the religious intolerance we saw in 2018 has not yet been fully addressed and that JAD remains a serious threat.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos