The chairman of MEBAA predicts a difficult year

Fresh from the abandonment of the Middle East Business Aviation Association Show in Dubai in February, two months after its originally planned moment, and with no prospect of the event happening up to its routine time on the international show calendar in December 2022, the founding of MEBAA and the executive chairman, Ali Alnaqbi, expresses the concerns that are common in the industry today and below.

“Summer very challenging, no doubt about it,” he told AIN in a February interview. “As for the show, it will return to normal in due course. We do not know when [that] will be. It could be in a year. It could be for two years. No one can predict anything. We hoped 2021 would be better. It was not actually going in the other direction.

“The reality was that we could not hang on and keep people waiting. We made the decision and the comments I made were: ‘Yes, it is very difficult, but it is the right decision.’ We are happy.”

As chairman of the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC), Alnaqbi has two roles, both regionally and internationally. In any role, he is eager for any event to happen, just so the industry can keep talking.

“It’s a little early to predict the situation in the US At EBACE, as chairman of IBAC, I hope to join; we need an event to unfold, so I hope EBACE goes ahead, though all indications are it is getting tough. The NBAA is in the same situation.

“I would love to see a show for our industry, because we need to build trust by sending a strong message to the people on the ground. In the US, however, it is not getting better; Europe is closing. We do not know if we are able to make any promises. I think we should just wait. ”

Despite a planned position on the calendar in the third quarter of this year, Alnaqbi said he had made no announcement at a Moroccan MEBAA show in Marrakech. Regular events in Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Tunisia have also been removed recently and are unlikely to return for some time.

With Expo 2020 in Dubai in anticipation of October, the forecast is being built that by the end of 2021 it will see the emergence of comprehensive Covid-19 restrictions worldwide. Dubai has ridden a lot in this regard. “We hope the Dubai Airshow goes head to head; this is what we really hope for, “Alnaqbi said.

The existential crisis facing the industry has been more pronounced in commercial aviation than in the business sector, with some Middle East-based FBOs reporting significant business growth in the second half of 2020. Stakeholders like OEMs Boeing, Airbus, Gulfstream and Dassault were also in better place, he said.

“We are concerned about our industry, but, like everyone else, we need to be part of the global community, and wait and see. As long as companies survive, they are doing well. Companies with deep pockets can survive the slowdown without real business. My concern is with smaller companies. ”

He mentioned a regional charter operator with a newborn aircraft that had struggled to take off from the ground for the past three years. “Companies like these are our concern, to be honest. Let’s hope for the best. ”

On business aviation flights, Alnaqbi said the problem was not operations or treatment, but countries closing their airspace. He noted that the movements were empty in Saudi Arabia and that some European countries were banning entry or changing the rules frequently. Oversight was shifted from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to the states themselves or even the ministries of health.

Echoing developments at Jetex’s Dubai South FBO, he said first-class passengers were migrating in motion when they were able to fly. “Our industry is more flexible than airlines,” he said. “But if the borders stay closed, we are in the same boat with the airlines.”

Alnaqbi said the situation was difficult for everyone, with some job losses involved. Bizav operators, including land managers, FBOs and flight support companies, were “suffering but surviving,” some paying increased attention to cargo operators. “Most of them are scheduling flights for cargo,” he said. “Even with the closure of the airspace, cargo planes are in constant operation.”

In Saudi Arabia, he said the government was moving forward with plans for a complete aviation reshuffle despite the pandemic. “It has deployed a lot of business aviation flying over the ground. The political element, the reform and regeneration of the entire aviation industry, airports, airlines, as well as business aviation – in many areas, business aviation is run by the government – means that a lot is happening now.

“Some companies will shrink, while others will come in a different format. They are all doing a lot of promotion right now, but I do not know exactly what will happen. ”

Alnaqbi said aviation fuel sustainable development (SAF) efforts came out well in 2018-19 but had stuttered during the pandemic. “[Work is driven mainly by business aviation associations in] “The United States and Europe,” he said. “This has helped in many areas. We are also opening dialogue with local oil producers here in the Middle East to produce SAF for our aircraft or airlines. “