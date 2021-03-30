Three women working to vaccinate dead children shot in Afghanistan





KABUL, Afghanistan Three health workers, all women, working for the government’s polio vaccination campaigns were killed in Jalalabad, eastern Afghanistan, on Tuesday, local officials said, just weeks after three women working in television were killed in the same city. The women, all in their 20s, were on their way to work in the bustling city near the border with Pakistan when they were killed in two separate attacks. Semin, 24, and Basira, 20, who like many Afghans both had only one name, were shot and killed by two gunmen as they entered a house in Jalalabad to vaccinate children living there, the governor’s office said. The two were going door-to-door in the city, a practice the Taliban have banned in the past in areas under their control.

It was Semins’s first vaccination campaign; said Ahmad Faisal Nizami, the cousin of the victims. She was recently married and had graduated from a teacher training college. Negina, 24, a polio vaccine campaign overseer who started in Afghanistan on Monday, was shot and killed about an hour later elsewhere in the city. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the killings. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied any involvement in the incident in a WhatsApp message. Afghanistan, which recorded 56 cases of polio in 2020, according to Global Polio Eradication Initiative, is one of two countries where the disease has not been eradicated, behind Pakistan. Around the same time as Tuesday’s shooting, there was an explosion at the regional city hospital, officials said, in front of the vaccine storage complex. There were no casualties, but the windows were broken.

The recent killings, part of a wave of assassinations often targeting women, journalists, professionals, activists and doctors, came at a difficult time for Afghanistan as the Taliban have made steady military gains and relentlessly attacked those believed to be collaborating with the Afghan government. . Moreover, the remnants of the Islamic State operating in the region have focused on carrying out fewer large-scale bombings and smaller but targeted attacks. Meanwhile, the United States has not yet said definitively whether it will meet the May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of all US forces, according to an agreement the Trump administration signed with the Taliban in February 2020. My granddaughter Basira was a poor girl, said Haji Moqbel Ahmad, a tribal elder in Jalalabad, who added that the woman had not been threatened before. She was shot and killed while doing her job. Basira, a vaccine worker since her teens, was enrolled in a five-day vaccine campaign for which she would be paid less than $ 30, officials said. The month began with the killing of three women working for a television station in Jalalabad. A female television and radio presenter from the same station was killed in the same manner in December. Islamic State claimed responsibility for both incidents. The New York Times documented the deaths of at least 136 civilians and 168 members of the security forces in such targeted killings in 2020, more than nearly any other year of the war. So far, 2021 has not seen any renunciation of the same kind of violence. The Taliban are increasing pressure on the government and society, claiming dominance as stalled negotiations take place to resolve the Afghan conflict.

Jalalabad has been among the hardest hit cities. A day after the killings of television employees, a female doctor there was killed by a roadside bomb. Ross Wilson, the American daffaires in charge in Kabul, denounced the March killings. Such attacks are a direct insult to Afghan dreams of building a better life for their children, Mr. Wilson wrote on Twitter. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims as we seek justice, he wrote. Attacking vaccinators is as heartless as it is inexplicable. Zabihullah Ghazi contributed to reporting from Jalalabad and Fahim Abed contributed by Kabul, Afghanistan.







