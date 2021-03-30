Is the international community failing again in Ethiopia? | Ethiopian News

As a founding member of the United Nations and a member of the League of Nations, Ethiopia has always been an ardent supporter of multilateralism. He is a staunch supporter of the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, including the principle of collective security. Ethiopia is extremely proud of its historic and important contributions to the UN, especially its peacekeeping operations. She also joined the Alliance for Multilateralism with a firm belief that only cooperation can help us solve common challenges.

Nevertheless, Ethiopia has also experienced the consequences of the failure of multilateralism to act in the interests of collective security. In late 1935, forces of Fascist Italy invaded Ethiopia while the prayers of the late Emperor Haile Selassie in the League of Nations were largely ignored.

The emperor appealed to the international community not to leave Ethiopia while the fascist occupying forces were using mustard gas on its people. In his passionate speech to world leaders at the League of Nations in 1936, he described how women, children, cattle, rivers, and pastures were drowned in this deadly rain.

But while the destructive Fascist Italys invasion was in clear violation of international law, Ethiopia’s call remained unanswered.

And now, some 86 years later, history seems to be repeating itself, albeit under a different set of circumstances. This shows the same lack of multilateralism and lack of awareness of the security challenges facing Ethiopia and the region.

The vital reforms implemented by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his team were highly praised by the international community. They brought about real changes on the ground for which the Ethiopian Prime Minister received the Nobel Peace Prize. These reforms saved Ethiopia and its people from the control of the oppressive Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which had dominated the Ethiopian government since the 1990s.

However, we are now witnessing a turnaround from the international community. Deceived by the misinformation and orchestrated propaganda of the TPLF, the international community tends to blame Prime Minister Abiys’s administration for pursuing this major threat to Ethiopian and regional security.

The brutal attack of the Last Novembers by the TPLF Forces against the Northern Command of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) in the Tigray region was merely a declaration of war. Such an attack against a sovereign country the national defense forces, the ultimate guarantors of a constitution and of any nation, is not something a government can easily ignore. Our constitution stipulates that the armed forces will protect the sovereignty of the country, so the government had to take action as part of the fulfillment of its constitutional duty, which unfortunately was not welcomed by some in the international community.

According to a report by Foreign Policy magazine, in a confidential memo to UN Secretary-General Achim Steiner, UNDP Chief wrote that the TPLF attack would have been an act of war anywhere in the world, and one that usually elicits military response in protection of every nation. This happened in Ethiopia and no one seemed to care about this high crime.

Days after the Ethiopian government launched its law enforcement operation in the Tigray region, a TPLF-orchestrated massacre took place in Mai Kadra, which claimed the lives of more than 600 Amhara civilians. However, the international community largely ignored him and few dared to condemn him. The silence also occurred when Sudanese troops violated Ethiopia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in November 2020. It seems to have become easy these days to file one-sided motions in international organizations, mainly the UN Security Council (UNSC), before exhausting all available facilities and platforms for resolving such issues. The recent open debate in the UN Security Council on the internal affairs of Ethiopia typifies the least attention paid to the principle of subsidiarity and the exhaustion of domestic remedies such as customary international law and the established trend in the functioning of the Council of Ethiopia. Insurance.

Not only that, but the UN Security Council also discussed the Greater Ethiopia Renaissance Dam, a hydroelectric dam that aims to change the lives of tens of millions of impoverished poor Ethiopians who lack basic access to food and millions more living under SafetyNet programs (including 1.8 million Tigrayan long before the current situation.

However, thanks to the strong diplomatic efforts of the Ethiopian governments and the support of some principled partners, the African Union (AU) has intervened to facilitate tripartite negotiations on the dam.

International community support for the humanitarian situation in Tigray, far from the match, its relentless condemnation. He even fails to accept the increased humanitarian response of governments that has reached more than 4.2 million people to date, despite limited resources.

David Beasley, head of the World Food Program (WFP), has called for expanded humanitarian support for Tigray, totaling $ 107 million. However, the international community and the UN have not provided adequate support. In fact, as the UNDP memorandum points out, their confrontational approach is likely to be counterproductive and will not yield results.

Access to the Tigray region is adequately provided for both international humanitarian agencies and the media. However, some in the international community still call on the government for unrestricted humanitarian access.

The Ethiopian government has strongly expressed its full commitment to undertake an in-depth investigation to reach the end of the charges and bring to justice those responsible for each crime. He also called for a constructive commitment from the international community to support his investigation. The government welcomes the recent understanding between the National Commission on Human Rights and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to conduct joint investigations. But it seems that some actors are still adopting double standards in their public opinions on the situation in Ethiopia.

In contrast, AU has been quite responsible. The AU Commission paid attention to Prime Minister Abiys’s call to undertake an investigation together with the Ethiopian Commission on Human Rights. This case shows that our future lies unquestionably in African solutions to African problems.

Although the international community is failing it day by day, Ethiopia will neither lose faith nor return to its commitment to global values. As former Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew said: Despite its painful experience during its membership in the League of Nations, Ethiopia has never lost faith in multilateralism.

Therefore, if multilateralism is to be sustained, the international community must provide substantial support for Ethiopia, whose commitment to this principle has not been shaken. International actors who see democracy, peace and security and development as essential tools of the global order must in principle be ready for constructive engagement and the much-needed assistance to Ethiopia, a country of more than 110 million people in a from the most geopolitically sensitive regions of the world.

However, we will be aware of not appreciating the more principled positions of some of our trusted partners during this critical time.

The views expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.