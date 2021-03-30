Peruvian presidential candidates talk about vaccines, oxygen in debate as virus rages | Mighty 790 KFGO





By Marco Aquino LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s presidential candidates, sparking a series of debates ahead of next week’s election, have sparked a pandemic of promises of “costly” vaccines, tensions over blockades and plans to take control of the country’s oxygen supply. Andean. as coronavirus cases fly again. The debate late Monday presented six of the 18 candidates and the only two female contenders, left-wing Veronika Mendoza and right-wing Keiko Fujimori. Both are among the top six candidates in a crowded and wide-ranging field ahead of the April 11 vote, recent polls have shown. Peru, mired in political conflict and economic recession for most of last year, has fully vaccinated less than 1% of its population. This difficult situation – and how to reactivate the ailing economy of the world’s No. 2 copper producer – has dominated debate among a wide range of presidential candidates. Mendoza promised to immediately install 1,000 oxygen-supplied public health centers and said the state should take “temporary control of the production and distribution” of medical inputs to ensure much-needed supply. Fujimori said the country needed to get people back to work and promised to revive the hit economy hard, making working hours more flexible and generating more employment. “Quarantines have been a failure,” Fujimori said. Former sports commentator Alberto Beingolea, from the Christian People’s Party, said the state should use the private sector to speed up vaccine purchases, while center-right candidate Cesar Acuna promised to buy vaccines “at all costs” and to bring the virus to its knees next year. George Forsyth, a former professional footballer and former mayor of a slum in the capital Lima, immediately walked away from talks about the virus, vowing to stop corrupt crime and corruption in Peru. “Today I tell criminals: With me, the party is over,” Forsyth said. Recent polls show six candidates vying for first place in the first round of voting, although the crowded field and relatively low approval ratings suggest a possible run-off vote on June 6th. Six other candidates are scheduled to debate Tuesday night, while populist Yonhy Lescano, who heads the latest polls with between 11% and 14% support, will face the contenders in a debate Wednesday night. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Alistair Bell)

