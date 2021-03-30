San Francisco International Airport Keeps Eyes on Recovery | Local News

Although the global pandemic hurt the travel industry and abruptly halted operations at San Francisco International Airport, a senior official at the gates to the Gulf Zone shared measured optimism that conditions could improve.
Airport Director Ivar Satero detailed how the health crisis gripped business at the airport during a South San Francisco City Council meeting on Wednesday, March 25th.
Passenger traffic fell by 98% immediately after the coronavirus spread and is currently about 71% of normal levels, said Satero, who expected an increase in travel as health conditions allow for the rest of the year.
I hope so. I know there is closed demand for travel, so I am predicting a pretty good collision in the next six months, Satero said.
He balanced that expectation against an acceptance that vaccine availability and possible virus mutations could determine when and if humans are able to return to flight.
Additional questions revolve around how stable the expected increase is and the figures provided by Satero suggest that the airport may not recover the full mass of lost passengers by around 2025.
To that end, he said, the airport accommodated approximately 58 million passengers in 2019, and diagram growth patterns show that those levels may not be high again for several years.
A contributing factor to the slow recovery is that while the leisure travel industry may grow rapidly, a return on business travel is likely to experience a more gradual return to levels known before the pandemic, Satero said.
He said travel experts have a historical precedent to refer to when predicting a recovery, noting that it took the travel industry nearly 10 years to return after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
We are doing a lot of work trying to understand what our future looks like, he said.
The reduction in the amount of trips taken has also been noticeable at the bottom line of airports, according to Satero who said revenue is down about 23% from normal.
The lost revenue is offset by government relief, and Satero predicted the airport could receive nearly $ 500 million over three rounds of financial aid, with more money available to small businesses in the food services and retail industries.
Satero said airport officials have tried to make the most of the flexibility provided by flight reductions and are planning runway work to complete a capital improvement program.
While previous similar projects caused travel jams, Satero said no flight delays are expected with the next round of runway improvements.
For his part, South San Francisco Mayor Mark Addiego expressed his appreciation for Satero for providing such a detailed analysis of past airport problems and future prospects.
What is happening at SFO is really integral to the San Francisco South economy so these forecasts are important to us as we look to our future, he said.
In a similar issue during the meeting, council members agreed to return $ 784,812 in unspent money at the airport to fund a home noise reduction program.
Officials said the city program created to help residents irritated by noise pollution from soundproof airplane homes has lost momentum in recent years.
And after funding an early increase in applications, South San Francisco officials said the money originally paid from the airport would be better raised in a larger fund used by the airport to facilitate a similar program.
We want to continue working in cooperation with the airport and hand over the administration and the remaining funds, said Christina Fernandez, assistant city manager.
In other businesses, officials also agreed to start the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Center, in collaboration with San Mateo County officials.
Approximately $ 2 million in city funds and $ 200,000 in county contributions will go toward creating a new downtown downtown San Francisco downtown where small business owners and eventually residents can go to get financial assistance.