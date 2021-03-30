India supports Afghan-Taliban dialogue, Jaishankar says





Calling for a dual peace both within Afghanistan and in the region, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said India supports the Intra-Afghan Negotiations (IAN), in a rare direct reference to the Taliban at the 9th Heart Conference of Asia in Tajikistan. Mr. Jaishankar attended the meeting along with the foreign ministers of 15 countries, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Central Asian states. India has been supportive of all efforts made to accelerate dialogue between the Afghan government and the Taliban, including intra-Afghan negotiations, the minister said, referring to his participation in the virtual inaugural session of the Doha talks in September 2020. If the peace process is to be successful, then it is necessary to ensure that the negotiating parties continue to engage in good faith, with a serious commitment towards reaching a political solution, he added. India in the past has not referred directly to the Taliban and the government has not opened any public engagement with the militant group. Mr Jaishankar said India sees the escalation of violence against civilians and the continued involvement of foreign fighters in Afghanistan with great concern and pushes members of the Heart of Asia to secure a permanent ceasefire. Speaking at the same conference, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan fears any space gained by ISIS and Al-Qaeda could highlight the threat of terrorism and warned against the role of spoilers, both internally and externally. outside Afghanistan. In a departure from the recent past, however, Mr. Jaishankar and Mr. Qureshi were present for each other’s speeches during the conference, unlike previous boycotts by both sides in a number of conferences since 2019 including the Association of South Asia Regional Cooperation (SAARC Foreign Ministers Meetings, Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Ministerial Meetings and the previous HoA conference in Istanbul in December 2019, where Mr. Qureshi left the hall during the speech of the Minister of State VK Singhs. However, despite speculation over an ongoing India-Pakistan peace process and a dialogue behind the canal, Mr Jaishankar and Mr Qureshi made no public contact during the daily conference and were seen avoiding eye contact during the joint photo opportunity. they both participated in. The statements came the day Pakistan issued a letter sent by Prime Minister Imran Khan to Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanking him for his greetings on Pakistan National Day. “We are convinced that lasting peace and stability in South Asia depends on resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular the Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” Mr Khan wrote. Speaking at a conference in Dushanbe, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who spoke with the two foreign ministers in separate meetings, thanked neighboring countries for their support. He also praised a number of regional connectivity initiatives including the India Air Corridor program and the Chabahar port project, as well as the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline, the CASA-1000 gas pipeline and the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway line. which may extend to India once Pakistan fully operationalizes the transit trade treaty. We are eager to expand our dialogue on connecting with China, India and all our near and far neighbors. Thanks to the cooperation with India, we demonstrated the feasibility of an air corridor, said Mr. Ghani, while thanking Pakistan for its recent engagement with us on economic cooperation, transit and investment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos