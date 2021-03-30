Rakuten Advertising Appoints New Leaders for North America and International Markets | tidings





SAN MATEO, California., March 30, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Rakuten Advertising today announced that Anthony Capano has been appointed Managing Director of North America, and Rakhee Jogia will succeed Capano as International Managing Director. Capano and Yogia will focus on increasing global marketing performance and advertising leadership through unparalleled strategy and customer service, technology innovation, expanding inventory, and strengthening partnerships with brands and publishers worldwide. “Anthony and Rakhee have driven significant growth for our advertising and publishing clients worldwide. Their extensive experience in providing new and growing revenue opportunities will continue to position us as the best partner for retailers that seek to reach new and global audiences, “he said Jeff Wender, Chief Revenue Officer for Rakuten Advertising. “Anthony’s inspiring leadership style and in-depth marketing and performance media expertise will help us achieve our ambitions. North America growth strategy. Rakhee laser focus on advancing business relationships and publishers will ensure that we are providing the highest level of service and strategy to our global partners. “ Capano has served as Managing Director at Rakuten Advertising for almost a decade, starting with Australia before moving to London as International Managing Director (APAC, EMEA and LATAM). In its new position, Capano will create new opportunities for brands coming from the deeper integration of Rakuten Americas properties, expanding the company’s publisher network and identifying new areas for innovation. “We have always believed that effective advertising requires more than technology. Real success lies in layering technology with partnerships, service, scale, knowledge and the global reach of a world-class advertising ecosystem,” he said. Anthony Capano. “We have invested heavily in advancing the technology and moving the advertising industry forward. I am honored to be part of an excellent leadership team and dedicated to advancing the value of marketing revenue generation performance and the strategic impact of mediave. “ As International Managing Director, Yogia will oversee the EMEA, LATAM, and APAC markets for Rakuten Advertising, building on a decade of programming experience and partnering with the business. Over the past three years, Yogia has focused on international partnerships, most recently as Vice President of International Publishers Partnerships. During her time at Rakuten Advertising, she was named in the Top 100: Drum “Digerati” and PerformanceIN “Top 50 Industry Players” and was shortlisted for ExchangeWire’s AdPersonality of the Year “A to Z of Women in AdTech “. “I’m excited about being able to drive our customers’ business objectives and growth plans, especially as we continue to help them navigate a fast-growing market,” he said. Rakhee Jogia. “We pride ourselves on delivering excellence across the globe and will seek from within to empower and develop our people so that they excel in their roles and lead our brands and publishers during the coming period of economic recovery. to this end, we plan to introduce new initiatives that will help businesses at every step of their growth journeys take full advantage of the combined power of branding and performance marketing. “ Capano will be based in the company San Mateo, California headquarters, and Yogia will be based on it London office. About Rakuten Advertising Rakuten Advertising connects leading agencies, brands and publishers with active and engaged customers worldwide. With access to Rakuten’s various properties and media audiences, combined with an award-winning performance network and customer property searches, Rakuten Advertising creates the right conditions to reach new customers and maintain long-term loyalty. Its foundation of advanced technology, data and strategic services positions Rakuten Advertising to offer a differentiated suite of marketing and advertising solutions while constantly pushing the industry forward. It is a division of Rakuten Inc. (4755: TOKYO), one of the leading Internet service companies in the world. The company is headquartered in San Mateo, CA, with offices throughout EMEA, APAC, LATAM and North America. Learn more atwww.RakutenAdvertising.com. CONTACT Lisa Tadje [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rakuten-advertising-appoints-new-leaders-for-north-america-and-international-markets-301258109.html SOURCE Rakuten Advertising

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos