Pakistani President Alvi bowed with prayers for recovery





In this file photo on August 27, 2018, Arif Alvi, then a lawmaker from Imran Khan’s ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf party moves in the media after presenting his nomination documents in the presidential election, in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Image credit: AP

Islamabad: Pakistani President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday shared with the nation that he was feeling better after coming out positive for COVID-19 on Monday. In a post on his Twitter account, the president said I am overwhelmed and humbled by good wishes and prayers, which I believe create a tangible aura of healing. The president added that he felt better after the Prime Minister called for the sharing of his experience and advised him to rest, sleep and soup. PM to undergo the test again Prime Minister Imran Khan who was tested positive on March 20 and has since been quarantined, will undergo the COVID-19 test as he has no symptoms now. According to PM House sources, officials from the National Institutes of Health will take samples from Khan and the report will be available in the next six to eight hours. Finances, Defense Ministers are positive Senior Assistant Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Defense Minister Pervez Khattak have tested positive for COVID-19 by raising concerns about other members of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s team. Pervez Khattak was infected with the coronavirus on Monday as Hafeez Shaikhs successor Hammad Azhar new Finance Minister announced in a tweet about Shaik positive testing on Tuesday: I just found out that Dr Hafeez Sh has tested positive for COVID-19. I pray for his speedy recovery and good health. Amen The Pakistani government had announced the day before that Azhar would replace Shaik as finance minister. The deadliest day in 8 months Pakistan on Tuesday reported 100 deaths in the last 24 hours which is a record high number of deaths in one day over eight months. Previously 93 deaths were recorded in one day on July 5, 2020. The positivity rate remained above 8.8 percent while the number of active cases in the country had increased to 48,566. With 100 new deaths and new cases, Pakistan’s total death toll rose to 14,356 while COVID-19 cases were 663,200.

