Pepperdine Graziadio Earns High Marks from Best Business School Ranking in 2022 US News & World Report

Angels – (WIRE BUSINESS) – In the newly released Best Business School Ranking by US World News and Report (USNWR), Pepperdine Graziadio Business School The full-time MBA rose fifteen places to rank # 68, and the part-time MBA program ranked # 73, a point higher than 2021. This is on the verge of significant gains in Best Online Software USNWR 2021 online MBA ranking (up to 21 places in # 26) and MS degree online program (up to 79 places in # 53) announced in January 2021.
“We are honored to be recognized as one of the best Business Schools in the United States and are pleased to see our achievements reflected in the high ratings from US World News and Report, said Deryck J. van Rensburg, dean of the Pepperdine Graziadio School of Business. The Pepperdine Graziadio School of Business is determined by the extraordinary talent of our faculty and students. This ranking reflects our commitment and ability to develop best ABOUT World leaders who are entrepreneurial, ethical and globally oriented.
USNWR The 2022 Top Business Schools Ranking surveyed more than 486 institutions with MBA programs in the US accredited by AACSB International, widely considered a gold standard of business school accreditation. Pepperdine Graziadio was among the 143 other business schools that were ranked.
Full-time MBA (FTMBA) programs were ranked by three indicators: quality assessment, placement success, and student selectivity. As part of the success factor in deployment, USNWR revised average wages and initial bonuses. Full-time graduates in the Graziadio MBA 2020 reported an average base salary and reward of $ 102,976. Except this, USNWR reviewed FTMBA student employment levels at graduation 50 percent of Graziadio 2020 graduates actively seeking employment reported having a job offer after graduation.
Earlier this year the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School was nationally recognized by Princeton Review as one of The best business schools for 2021. It was ranked # 9 for the Most Competitive Student, the only business school in California for this category, and was # 11 for the Top Online MBA Programs for 2021.
Pepperdine Graziadio Business School Full-time MBA program was created for aspiring leaders looking to build their business acumen and utilize their entrepreneurial spirit to make a positive impact on the business world and community. The program can be completed in less than a year. Students have the opportunity to choose from eight concentrations: business analytics; digital innovation and information systems; dispute resolution; entertainment, media and sports management; entrepreneurship; finance; leading and managing organizational change; and marketing.
Pepperdine Graziadio Business School Part time MBA program focuses on transformative learning and leading people first for busy professionals. The program can be completed in less than two years. Students can choose one of nine areas of focus: business analytics; digital innovation and information systems; dispute resolution; entertainment, media and sports management; entrepreneurship; finance; general management; global business; leading and managing organizational change; and marketing.
To learn more about our MBA programs, visit bschool.pepperdine.edu/mba-programs/
About Pepperdine Graziadio University Business School
For more than 50 years, Pepperdine Graziadio Business School has challenged individuals to think boldly and push for meaningful change within their industries and communities. Dedicated to better development ABOUT World Leaders, Graziadio School offers a comprehensive range of MBA, MS, executive and doctoral degree programs based on integrity, innovation, critical thinking and entrepreneurship. Graziadio School advances experiential learning through small classrooms with distinguished faculties that stimulate critical thinking and meaningful connection, inspiring students and professionals working to realize their greatest potential as value-focused leaders. Follow Pepperdine Graziadio on Facebook, Tweet, Instagram, and LinkedIn.