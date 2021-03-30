International
AfCFTA and UNDP Announce New Partnership for Inclusive Growth in Africa – World
New York – The AfCFTA Secretariat and the UN Development Program (UNDP) have signed a strategic partnership to promote trade as an incentive for Africa’s socio-economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and as a driver of sustainable development especially for women and youth in Africa, in line with the SDGs and Agenda 2063 shared vision for the continent.
The agreement was signed yesterday by the Secretary General of the AfCFTA, HE Mr. Wamkele Mene, accompanied by Ambassador Fatima Mohammed Kyari, Permanent Observer of the African Union to the United Nations and by the UN Assistant Secretary General and Director of the UN Regional Bureau for Africa, Mrs. Ahunna Eziakonwa.
“AfCFTA is beyond a trade liberalization instrument. It is an enabler of inclusive growth and sustainable development, “said Mr Wamkele Mene, who made the trip to New York for the historic occasion.” We need to rebalance Africa’s role in global trade. As African countries implement COVID-19 recovery plans, this collaboration with UNDP will boost momentum, on the ground in state AfCFTA parties, to ensure that women and youth are the main beneficiaries of AfCFTA. “
The partnership will utilize the UNDP presence in all African countries, working closely with other UN entities, and includes direct support to the AfCFTA Secretariat through a US $ 3 million grant. This will improve the advocacy of the AfCFTA Secretariat among policymakers, business, civil society, academia, youth and other stakeholders.
“UNDP is pleased to support AfCFTA as a facilitator and accelerator of development that can move the continent beyond the COVID-19 recovery, towards the Africa We Want and the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Ms. Ahunna Eziakonwa. “If we succeed, we will have contributed to creating the strongest and most resilient inclusive and green economies in Africa, characterized by increased incomes, jobs, more balanced trade and better returns on resources. of Africa »
Trade is recognized as an implementation tool for the Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 1963. The new partnership aims to address inequalities, promote value-added and create jobs. As Africa trades more with itself, it will be essential to target the critical barriers that exports face within Africa, such as SME export competition; rules of origin; technical and product safety standards.
The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) – the largest free trade area in the world – started trading on 1 January 2021, creating a market of 1.2 billion people and the eighth largest economic bloc in the world with a combined GDP of $ 3 trillion, ie. is expected to double by 2050.
The signing of the partnership is part of a two-day official visit to New York by the Secretary General of the AfCFTA. Since its inception, AfCFTA has been ratified by 36 countries and now owns 90% of tariff bids and 34 service bids, enabling sound business and investment decisions in intra-African trade, strengthening accelerated trade action as a implementation tool for the Africa We Want and for the SDGs.
Note to editors
Trading under the AfCFTA started in earnest on January 1, 2021, after a period of five and a half years since the negotiations started on June 15, 2015. The difficult negotiations were followed by the signing of the Agreement on March 21, 2018, entry into force on May 30, 2019 and the beginning of trading on 1 January 2021. UNDP is the first strategic partner for the implementation phase of the Agreement. The Memorandum of Understanding has been carefully drafted following comprehensive consultations based on a shared vision for the continent’s future and is an expression of the strong commitment to see AfCFTA becoming an engine for Africa’s sustainable economic development.
About UNDP
UNDP is the leading United Nations organization fighting to end the injustices of poverty, inequality and climate change. Working with our extensive network of experts and partners in 170 countries, we help nations build integrated, sustainable solutions for people and the planet.
