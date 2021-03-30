Huyabio International announces global clinical trial collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb in Melanoma





SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2021 / PRNewswire / – HUYABIO International (HUYABIO), a leader in accelerating the global development of Of China pharmaceutical innovations, today announced that they had entered into a clinical collaboration agreement with the Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) to evaluate the combination of HUYABIO HBI-8000, an epigenetic immunomodulator and Opdivo (nivolumab), a PD-1 blocking antibody. The Phase 3 trial was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the combination in subjects with non-hazardous or metastatic melanoma who have not been previously treated with anti-PD-1 therapy. “This phase 3 trial follows our open phase 2 label study, which showed impressive clinical results for the combination of Opdivo and HBI-8000 to treat melanoma, “said Dr. Mireille Gillings, CEO and CEO of HUYABIO. HBI-8000 has been shown to increase the efficiency of Opdivo through one of its mechanisms of action that controls the acetylation and nuclear transport of PD-L1. “ HUYABIO will be the sponsor of the trial. Bristol Myers Squibb will provide Opdivo clinical supply of medication for the study. Opdivo is a registered trademark of Bristol Myers Squibb. About HBI-8000

HBI-8000 is an epigenetic immunomodulator approved for the treatment of lymphoma and metastatic breast cancer in China. This oral agent targets class I histone deacetylases causing cell cycle arrest and tumor cell death as the mechanism underlying its activity as the sole agent against lymphoma. The drug also has immunomodulatory effect by increasing the effectiveness of checkpoint inhibitors in preclinical animal models. The company recently reported results from its ongoing Phase 2 study of nivolumab combination demonstrating an overall objective response rate of over 70% with a disease control rate of over 90% in a group of control point patients me melanoma. About HUYABIO International

HUYABIO is a leader in accelerating the global development of new biopharmaceutical products opportunities originating from China enabling faster, more cost-effective and less risky drug development in global markets. Through extensive collaboration with biopharmaceutical, academic and commercial organizations, it has built the largest China-portfolio consisting of resources covering all therapeutic areas. With offices in the US, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Ireland and eight strategic locations throughout China, The company has become a partner of choice to accelerate product development and maximize value globally. For more information, please visit www.huyabio.com .

Contact details:

Bob Goodenow, PhD

President

+1.858.342.2430

[email protected] Yiota Merianos

Corporate communications

+1.858.353.1217

[email protected] HUYABIO SOURCE International Similar links http://www.huyabio.com

