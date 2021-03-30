Designing major protests around the world Hong Kong Protest News

Protest movements are on the rise around the world amid deepening inequalities and labor crises exacerbated by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In 2020, widespread COVID blockades sparked protests in countries around the world, with millions marching through the streets seeking jobs, democratic freedom, social justice and an end to corruption.

But deteriorating economic conditions and the government’s inaction to address the issues facing people are likely to provoke more protests.

Here is a look at some of the largest protest movements in the world.

Rising global protests

Mass mobilization data projects, which follows protests outside the United States, has recorded nearly 7,000 protests from 153 countries over the past 10 years.

While most protests ranged from hundreds to thousands of demonstrators, between 2010 and 2020, there were at least 900 protests worldwide with more than 10,000 participants.

This map highlights the number of such protests in each country over the past 10 years.

France, with its constant movement of yellow vests, is among the countries with the most frequent large-scale protests. Anti-government strikes, named by drivers with high-visibility vests worn by strikers, began in late 2018 to protest fuel taxes and privatization.

In Lebanon, protests that began in October 2019 continued as economic conditions deteriorated and protesters demanded an end to widespread corruption. The country’s financial meltdown has led nearly half of its six million people into poverty.

In Hong Kong, what began as a protest against an extradition bill revived a pro-democracy movement for the inclusion of Chinese territory in the semi-autonomous region. The protests lasted more than two years, led to thousands of arrests and plunged Hong Kong into its biggest political crisis.

Around the world, frequent smaller protests have also taken place in Kenya, Germany, the UK, Greece, Bangladesh, Nigeria and Yemen, among others.

Indian farmers protest

On November 26, 2020, unions in India said 250 million people participated in a 24-hour general strike to demand that the government repeal three laws that would regulate the agricultural sector. That would make it the largest protest rally in history.

For the past four months, tens of thousands of farmers have blocked highways around New Delhi, the capital of India. They say the new laws will leave them at the mercy of big corporations. The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modis says the laws, which ease regulations regarding the storage, marketing and sale of products, will modernize and energize the agricultural sector.

India is no stranger to farmers’ protests. According to received, a non-governmental organization specializing in protest movements, since August 9, 2020, there have been at least 2,800 protests involving farmers across the country. The graph below shows where these protests were recorded.

The biggest protests

Determining the exact size of a crowd is a point of contention. Not only is it difficult to think beyond a few hundred people, but the very size of the crowds themselves can often be politicized. With slogans such as marching with a million people, it is easy to see why the true size of the crowd can be exaggerated.

Fortunately, with the help of basic mapping tools, there are reasonably accurate ways to estimate the size of a crowd. One such technique is known as the Jacobs Method, named after American journalist Herbert Jacobs. The method, illustrated below, involves multiplying the density of a crowd by the protest area.

Historically, some of the largest protest movements have crossed national borders, mobilizing millions of people behind a cause. In 2003, at least six million people from 650 cities around the world took to the streets to protest the US-led invasion of Iraq. In 2019, about 185 countries took part in the world’s largest awareness-raising protests. to the climate, calling for government action. In the virtual world, millions more have received online petitions and social media campaigns to seek justice and accountability.

The infographic below summarizes some of the largest anti-government protests over the past five years as recorded by Carnegie Endowment for International Peace global protest tracker.

The most deadly protest

According to data compiled by ACLED, between 2010 and 2021 at least 4,800 people died in protests worldwide. While more than 90 percent (PDF) of all the demonstrations are peaceful, some have been met with violent blows.

On Sunday, at least 114 people were reportedly killed in Myanmar when security forces opened fire on crowds protesting the February military coup.

This is the latest in a string of violent responses, including the Rabaa massacre, in which more than 800 protesters were killed in Egypt on August 14, 2013. The Arab Spring Uprisings, hundreds of protesters were killed across Tunisia, Egypt, Bahrain, Libya, Yemen and Syria, making it the second deadliest year for protesters.

Fatality data are often very variable depending on how they are sourced. The chart below estimates some of the deadliest protests over the last 10 years as compiled by ACLED.