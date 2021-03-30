The US is struggling to engage with Iran over the nuclear deal





The Biden administration’s efforts to re-engage with Iran over its nuclear program are facing three major obstacles: the lack of direct channels of communication, divisions within the leadership in Tehran, and the Iranian presidential election, say US officials involved in conversations. I Why it matters: Putting Iran’s nuclear program in the box is one of the main foreign policy priorities of the Biden administrations, but the parties do not yet have direct talks. President Biden says he is ready to lift sanctions and return to the 2015 nuclear deal if Iran returns to full compliance, reversing the nuclear acceleration it has undertaken since Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018. Behind the scenes: The Iranians have rejected some US proposals to meet formally or even informally. US officials tell me that all their communications with Tehran are coming indirectly, through E3 (France, Great Britain and Germany), Russia, China or the EU.

This takes more time and has led to some misunderstandings, US officials say. In recent weeks, The US has sent messages to Iran that it is ready to start with the first reciprocal steps and follow a gradual process from there, or for both sides to return immediately in full compliance with the agreement, US officials tell me. Through indirect channels, the US has tried to estimate what it will take to continue the talks. At one point, the U.S. believed that the Iranians were ready to accept a step-by-step approach. Then the Iranians made it clear that they were not.

The United States had proposed that the process begin with the unblocking of US-Iranian funds held in South Korea and that Iran take steps to end some of its violations of the agreement, according to U.S. sources. BA and the Israelis on this issue. The Iranians rejected that proposal. Between lines: The Biden administration is trying to figure out exactly how the Iranians want to proceed and thinks the lack of clarity is partly due to divisions within the Iranian leadership, US officials say. A key debate seems to be whether to engage with the US before or after the June election. What to watch: Politico reported Monday that the US is developing a new proposal for Iran in a bid to start talks. But an Iranian official told state TV that Iran would not reduce its nuclear activities until the US lifts all sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

“The Biden administration is wasting time. If it fails to lift sanctions quickly, Iran will take the next steps, which will be to further reduce its JCPOA commitments,” the Iranian official added. Where things stand: The US is discussing new ideas inside and with other parties to the nuclear deal, but no consensus has been reached, a US official told me. “The process will take longer because the discussions between the US and Iran are indirect,” the official said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos