The Suez Canal is open, but the world is still full of giant container ships

Traffic jams on the Suez Canal will soon begin to ease, but container ships like the one that blocked that crucial crossing for nearly a week and caused headaches for carriers around the world are not going anywhere.

Global supply chains were already under pressure when Ever Given, a ship taller than the Empire State Building and capable of carrying furniture for 20,000 apartments, was connected between the shores of the Suez Canal last week. It was liberated on Monday, but left behind disruptions and the backlog of global ships that could take weeks, perhaps months, to dismantle, according to AP Moller-Maersk, the world’s largest transport company.

The crisis was short-lived, but there were also years in the process.

For decades, shipping lines have become increasingly large ships, driven by an expanding global appetite for electronics, clothing, toys, and other commodities. The increase in ship size, which has increased in recent years, often made economic sense: Larger ships are usually cheaper to build and operate on a container basis. But bigger ships can come up with their own problems, not just for the canals and ports that have to handle them, but for the companies that build them.

They did what they thought was most efficient for themselves by making big ships, and they did not pay much attention to the rest of the world, said Marc Levinson, an economist and author of Out of the Box, A History of Globalization. But it turns out that these really big ships are not as efficient as the transport lines imagined.