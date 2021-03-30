International
The Suez Canal is open, but the world is still full of giant container ships
Traffic jams on the Suez Canal will soon begin to ease, but container ships like the one that blocked that crucial crossing for nearly a week and caused headaches for carriers around the world are not going anywhere.
Global supply chains were already under pressure when Ever Given, a ship taller than the Empire State Building and capable of carrying furniture for 20,000 apartments, was connected between the shores of the Suez Canal last week. It was liberated on Monday, but left behind disruptions and the backlog of global ships that could take weeks, perhaps months, to dismantle, according to AP Moller-Maersk, the world’s largest transport company.
The crisis was short-lived, but there were also years in the process.
For decades, shipping lines have become increasingly large ships, driven by an expanding global appetite for electronics, clothing, toys, and other commodities. The increase in ship size, which has increased in recent years, often made economic sense: Larger ships are usually cheaper to build and operate on a container basis. But bigger ships can come up with their own problems, not just for the canals and ports that have to handle them, but for the companies that build them.
They did what they thought was most efficient for themselves by making big ships, and they did not pay much attention to the rest of the world, said Marc Levinson, an economist and author of Out of the Box, A History of Globalization. But it turns out that these really big ships are not as efficient as the transport lines imagined.
Despite the dangers they pose, mass shipping still dominates global transport. According to Alphaliner, a data firm, the global container shipping fleet includes 133 of the largest type of vessels those that can carry 18,000 to 24,000 containers. 53 others are on order.
Worlds first successful container commercial trip occurred in 1956 aboard a converted steamer, which transported several dozen containers from New Jersey to Texas. The industry has grown steadily in the decades since then, but as global trade accelerated in the 1980s, so has the growth of the shipping industry and the size of the ship.
In that decade, the average capacity of a container ship increased by 28 percent, according to the International Transport Forum, a unit of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. The capacity of the container ship increased by an additional 36 percent in the 1990s. Then, in 2006, Maersk introduced the Emma Maersk, a massive ship that could carry about 15,000 containers, nearly 70 percent more than any other ship.
“Instead of this model of small capacity increases over time, we suddenly had a big step and it really started an arms race,” Levinson said.
Today, larger ships can carry up to 24,000 containers, a standard 20-foot box can hold a pair of medium-sized sports vehicles or enough production to fill one or two rows of grocery stores.
The growth of the transportation industry and the size of the ship has played a central role in creating the modern economy, helping to make China a productive power and facilitating the growth of everything from e-commerce to retailers like Ikea and Amazon. For container lines, construction made more sense: Larger ships allowed them to tighten savings in construction, fuel, and personnel.
Ultra Large Container Ships (ULCV) are extremely efficient when it comes to transporting large quantities of goods around the world, said in a statement Tim Seifert, a spokesman for Hapag-Lloyd, a major shipping company. We also doubt it would make transportation safer or more environmentally friendly if there were more or less efficient ships in the oceans or in the canals.
Maersk said it was premature to blame the size of Ever Givens for what happened in Suez. Ultra-large ships have existed for many years and have sailed through the Suez Canal without issue, Palle Brodsgaard Laursen, chief technical officer of the companies, said in a statement on Tuesday.
But the increase in ship size has brought a cost. He has effectively placed port against port, channel against channel. To make way for larger ships, for example, the Panama Canal expanded in 2016 at a cost of more than $ 5 billion.
This launched a race between ports along the East Coast of the United States to tow the largest ships coming through the canal. Several ports, including those in Baltimore, Miami and Norfolk, Va., Began clearing projects to deepen their ports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey led a $ 1.7 billion project to raise the Bayonne Bridge to accommodate mammoth boats loaded with cargo from Asia and elsewhere.
The race to accommodate ever-larger ships also pushed ports and terminal operators to buy new equipment. This month, for example, The Port of Oakland lifted three 1,600-ton cranes this will allow him, in the words of a port executive, to take the larger ships.
But while the ports incurred costs for accommodating larger ships, they did not get all the benefits, according to Jan Tiedemann, a senior analyst at Alphaliner.
The savings are almost exclusively on the carrier side, so there was an argument that the carriers have been in the car seat and have just been pushed with this large tonnage, while terminal operators, ports and, in some cases, the taxpayer has backed the bill, he said.
The shift to larger ships also coincided and contributed to the consolidation of an industry that has limited competition among transportation giants and made the world more vulnerable to supply disruptions. Buying and maintaining large ships is costly, and carriers who could not afford those costs had to find ways to become bigger themselves. Some firms merged and others joined alliances that allowed them to assemble their own ships to provide more frequent services.
These trends are not necessarily all bad. Alliances allow carriers to provide enhanced service and help keep costs low for customers. And the fact that larger ships reduce fuel costs has helped the industry make the case that it is doing its part to reduce global warming emissions.
But the argument for even bigger ships may finally be fading, even for the container lines themselves a concept known in economics as the law of declining returns.
For one, the benefits of larger construction tend to shrink with each successive round of growth, according to Olaf Merk, lead author of a 2015 International Transport Forum report on very large ships. According to the report, the savings from moving the ship that could carry 19,000 containers were four to six times smaller than those realized from the previous expansion of the ship’s size. And most of the savings came from more efficient ship engines than the size of the ship.
There are still economies of scale, but less and less as ships get bigger, said Mr. Merk.
Larger ships may also require fewer ports and sail through fewer narrow waterways. They are also harder to fill, cost more to insure, and pose a greater threat to supply chains when things go wrong, like Ever Givens doing beach on the Suez Canal. Giant ships have also been created for a world in which trade is growing rapidly, which is far from guaranteed these days given the high geopolitical and economic tensions between the United States and China, Britain and the European Union and other partners large merchants.
