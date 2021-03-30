Three other ways of taking measures for gender equality

# SelectTheProfessional Getty



As we turn the page to another month of Women’s History, it is an opportune time to reflect on all the women who brought us to this point today. How did those who followed in their footsteps shape their daily actions? How can we continue to move forward in the footsteps they opened? The theme of these years International Women’s Day was #ChooseToChallenge. This is something that keeps coming back to me. Choose to challenge is not just a motto; is an opinion of hers. It is a conscious choice to challenge the status quo and take action on gender equality.

Earlier this month, I shared three ways I #ChooseChallenge in my daily life. It feels appropriate to close the month with three more actions we can commit to.

Amplify Women’s Achievements

Women are often given less credit for successful results and blamed more for failure. One last STUDY by a Harvard doctor The candidate found that men get about the same amount of credit when writing a research paper with a gender-mixed team as when they are the sole author. Women get almost zero credit when writing a letter as part of a team with a man on it.

Moreover, women and men react to cognition in different ways. Women tend to be much harder on themselves. The data show that women think they have to meet 100% of the qualifications to apply for a job while men only complete 60% before applying, said Yara Saad, Head of Human Resources for Global Consumer Banks in Citi, in the parity in celebration of International Women’s Day.

Women also usually value our achievements to external factors such as luck and help from others, while men attribute their achievements to born qualities and abilities. They own their own success. Conversely, when women celebrate our achievements, we are often punished for being too self-promotion. As a result of these dynamics, women’s contributions may be neglected.

When it comes to raising other women, here are some things to keep in mind:

I know the power in the pack. Although women are often penalized for promoting themselves, you can notice other women, and they can do the same for you. It’s called The Theory of Excellence, which follows the simple premise that I don’t excel if I don’t excel. And, it helps us all. Simply take from Shachar Scott, Vice President of Global Marketing at Bumble, who shared at the Equality Salon, One of our main mantras in The bumble is: Instead of fighting for a place at the table, let’s build a bigger table.

Emphasize the successes of your co-workers. For example, when introducing female colleagues, you can follow, She ran our latest project, which generated more revenue than any other initiative this year.

Give specific answers for women

In the last one analysis out of hundreds of performance reviews, 60% of the developmental feedback that men received was related to specific business outcomes versus 40% for women.

While men receive specific recommendations to improve their performance, women hear more general reactions that are more difficult to act on, such as Good work or You need more attendance at meetings. This lack of open communication slows down our individual and collective progress. Without clear direction, it is difficult to develop the skills that are needed to grow.

Actively look for opportunities to share feedback in real time, even if it is sized or virtual. Remember that holding back because you are afraid you will upset someone does not benefit anyone. Look at feedback as a gift and ask regularly you will benefit from the advice, and ideally, other women will follow your example.

You are never too young to lead and you are never too old to learn. I’m still learning. These young women today are showing courage, they are bringing the change they want to see. Know that if you are one of these young women, you belong to them, said Nicole Pitter Patterson, Co-Founder and Director of Caribbean Girls Hack, at the Equality Hall.

Women mentors and sponsors

Mentoring and sponsorship drive success, but unfortunately women and especially women of color lose. Just look at the latest Report of Women in the Workplace, which says that, for every 100 men promoted and hired in the manager, only 85 women are promoted and hired. This first missed promotion could affect women for the rest of their careers.

Mentoring is not about age; it has to do with action. Even if you are just starting out in your career, the unique perspective you have gives value to the team. If you are older, go beyond providing advice and use your influence to advocate for others. Sponsorship is a great way for leading women to pay it forward and help other women.

Remember: A moment of mentoring can lead to a lasting impact. Mentoring along the way is so important. From the late stage to the early stage, this is what is needed to support women through their careers, noted Darcy MacClaren, SVP Digital Supply Chain at NA SAP, in the Equality Hall.

Make a Stable Commitment to the #ChooseToChallenge

Last but certainly not least, we all have the power to drive change and create a more equal world, what action will you take?

Here are three simple steps to consider:

Write down a tangible action you can take to create a more gender-equitable world. To get inspired, complete the following sentence: I will #ChooseToChallenge this year from Make a call to action by sharing your commitment with your network and social media, so that others are inspired to act as well Turn your commitment into daily action

How do you #selectSfeed? I want to hear.