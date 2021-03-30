SGPC resolution says RSS that suppresses religious freedom in Hindu Rashtra offer





AMRITSAR In the first, the General Chamber of the Shiromani Committee Gurdwara Parbandhak (SGPC) on Tuesday passed a resolution against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), claiming that it is trying to create a Hindu Rashtra (Hindu country). To date, SGPC office holders had issued an individual statement criticizing the RSS, but its General Chamber had not passed such a resolution. Akal Takht Jathedari, Giani Harpreet Singh, who was present at the hearing according to the protocol, has also in the past demanded an RSS ban, claiming, the RSS purpose of a Hindu Rashtra is against the interests of the countries. The SGPC move comes five months after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which controls the gurdwara roof body, split with BJP. The saffron party is one of the RSS contributors and leads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the center. Passed during the SGPC budget session, the resolution reads, India is a multi-religious, multilingual and multi-ethnic country. The beauty of it is that the constitution gives equality to all religions … and every religion has made a great contribution to its freedom, especially the Sikh community, which has made more than 80% sacrifices. Sadly, for a long time now, the freedom of other religions has been suppressed following RSS attempts to make the country a Rashtra Hindu. Minorities are being intimidated and intimidated through unnecessary direct and indirect interference with their faith. Such attempts were made in the 17th century by the Mughal Empire, which the Stones strongly opposed. The ninth Sikh master, Guru Tegh Bahadur, in particular made sacrifices to repel attacks on the Hindu religion and to set a special example in the religious history of the world, the resolution says. The SGPC resolution states that today’s plenary session warns the Government of India that … it must respect the feelings of the followers of every religion and curb the elements, which try to suppress the voice of minorities. The religious rights of followers of any religion must be protected. SIX YEARS AFTER BARGARI THE WRITER, Passes the Resolution Against Him At the suggestion of SGPC members from the opposition, President Bibi Jagir Kaur allowed the adoption of a resolution condemning Guru Granth Sahib’s sacramental Bargari 2015 and demanded an exemplary sentence for the perpetrators. The resolution, passed six years after the incident, has called for a harsh sentence for the accused police officers. In another resolution, the SGPC called for a unique monument to the Ninth Guru and the large-scale development of historic sites associated with it. The day of the martyrdom of the ninth Guru should be celebrated as the Day of Religious Tolerance. An assessment resolution was also passed regarding the recognition of the identity of the Sikh religion Nishan Sahib as Sikh Flag Day to be marked on March 11 in the US state of Connecticut. All resolutions were adopted unanimously. The two-hour budget session took place without any worries or verbal clashes as the president allowed everyone to express their views. Honorary Chief Secretary Harjinder Singh Dhami took the stage. Prominent among those who spoke from the dais were Sukhdev Singh Bhaur, Simajit Singh Bains, Kiranjot Kaur and Bhai Gurpreet Singh Randhawa Wale.

