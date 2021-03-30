The photo captures the northern lights dancing on the erupting volcano in Iceland





Hindu reports that its first eruption on the Reykjana Peninsula, located just 15 to 20 miles southwest of the capital, Reykjavik, in more than 800 years. Keflavik International Airport is located on the peninsula, as are the hot springs of the Blue Lagoon. One, measuring 5.3, struck just miles from the largest Reykjavik on March 14, rocking the city of nearly 125,000, the largest Icelanders. The blast stems from a ruptured crack approximately 2,000 meters long. The small explosion has become a tourist attraction, attracting large crowds of adventure seekers ready to walk 2.2 miles in lava flows. On Wednesday, March 24, Mathews decided to go to a field near Grindavk, Iceland, next to the volcano. He set up his cameras, hoping for a wide-angle shot of the volcano below a twinkling starry sky above. This is when a deceptive snow rolled, with the Iceland manners typically capricious climate. A sudden blizzard appeared, extinguishing the sky and even the eruption itself, Mathews wrote in a posting the photo gallery to SpaceWeather.com. Another heartbreaker until the sky cleared just before midnight. It was a dinner for Mathews’s birthday, who watched the clouds rise like a curtain, revealing the splendor of Geldingadalur amber and a glowing sky above. The northern lights were shining upwards, casting pastel green colors into the fiery landscape. Iceland sits easily below the auroral oval, a strip in the Arctic latitudes over which the aurora borealis routinely glitters. The northern lights emanate from energetic explosions on the surface of the sun, which throw charged particles into space. The earth’s magnetosphere (or magnetic field) converts that potentially harmful energy into visible light and disperses it around the poles. Although Iceland often finds itself under the northern lights, the island country is often sunk under cloud cover. According to data from the Icelandic Met Office, March averages just over 100 hours of sunshine or just over three hours a day. In other words, cloudy more than 70 percent of the time. It was a magical sight and I loved it especially because it happened to be my birthday, Mathews wrote. Result? A picture of the afterlife is serene and breathtaking, capturing the mesmerizing confrontation between the green pillars that glow safely above and the slightly softer lava sprinkled down. The fearless Icelanders have made the most of the volcanic eruption, taking advantage of the opportunity to climb into it in large numbers. Viral video circulating on social media even caught some brave individuals playing nonchalantly volleyball in front of an orange hell background. Tourism website have recommended walking towards the volcano on days when winds are coming from the south in order to push the toxic gas coming out of the volcano and coming out of the cracks safely to the north. In April 2010, eruptions of Eyjafjallajkull’s shadows in Iceland disrupted transatlantic air travel for six days, with intermittent issues continuing through June.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos