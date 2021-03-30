Ontario considering the constraints when cases increase

Canadian Press

A look at COVID-19 vaccines in Canada on March 30, 2021

The latest numbers for COVID-19 vaccines in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET Tuesday, March 30, 2021. In Canada, the provinces are reporting 187,207 new vaccines administered for a total of 5,300,964 doses given. Nationwide, 672,214 people or 1.8 percent of the population have been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 13,986,979 per 100,000. There were 16,400 new vaccines distributed in provinces and territories for a total of 6,223,930 doses delivered so far. Provinces and territories used 85.17 percent of their available vaccine supply. Please note that Newfoundland, PEI, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories usually do not report on a daily basis. Newfoundland is reporting 9,178 new vaccines administered over the past seven years daily for a total of 55,231 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 105,477 per 1,000. In the province, 1.82 percent (9,527) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Newfoundland for a total of 84,280 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 16 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 65.53 percent of its available vaccine supply. The PEI is reporting 3,479 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 20,258 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 127,707 per 1,000. In the province, 3.87 percent (6,139) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines submitted to the PEI for a total of 27,205 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 17 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 74.46 percent of its available vaccine supply. Nova Scotia is reporting 31,158 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 89,194 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 91,397 per 1,000. In the province, 2.49 percent (24,344) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 154,630 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 16 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 57.68 percent of its available vaccine supply. New Brunswick is reporting 26,987 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 90,182 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 115,612 per 1,000. In the province, 1.57 percent (12,223) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in New Brunswick for a total of 123,115 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 16 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 73.25 percent of its available vaccine supply. Quebec is reporting 38,971 new vaccines administered for a total of 1,261,855 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 147,471 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Quebec for a total of 1,380,295 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 16 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 91.42 percent of its supply of available vaccines. Ontario is reporting 50,453 new vaccines administered for a total of 2,031,735 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 138,316 per 1,000. In the province, 2.12 percent (311,248) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Ontario for a total of 2,353,665 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 16 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.32 percent of its available vaccine supply. Manitoba is reporting 5,026 new vaccines administered for a total of 173,548 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 126,033 per 1,000. In the province, 3.99 percent (54,943) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Manitoba for a total of 248,180 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 18 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 69.93 percent of its supply of available vaccines. Saskatchewan is reporting 6,104 new vaccines administered for a total of 179,800 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 152,482 per 1,000. In the province, 3.16 percent (37,225) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Saskatchewan for a total of 188,025 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 16 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 95.63 percent of its supply of available vaccines. Alberta is reporting 13,309 new vaccines administered for a total of 608,032 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 138,125 per 1,000. In the province, 2.22 percent (97,561) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Alberta for a total of 697,415 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 16 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.18 percent of its supply of available vaccines. British Columbia is reporting 61,236 new vaccines administered for a total of 699,092 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 136,233 per 1,000. In the province, 1.70 percent (87,289) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were 16,400 new vaccines delivered in British Columbia for a total of 826,620 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 16 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 84.57 percent of its supply of available vaccines. Yukon is reporting 556 new vaccines administered for a total of 34,381 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 823,872 per 1,000. In the territory, 26.18 percent (10,924) of the population are fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in the Yukon for a total of 51,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 120 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 66.89 percent of its available vaccine supply. The Northwest Territories are reporting 2,258 new vaccines administered for a total of 37,655 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 834,571 per 1,000. In the territory, 30.88 percent (13,933) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines distributed in the northwestern territories for a total of 51,600 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 110 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 72.97 percent of its supply of available vaccines. Nunavut is reporting 332 new vaccines administered for a total of 20,001 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 516,475 per 1,000. In the territory, 17.71 percent (6,858) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 37,500 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 97 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 53.34 percent of its available vaccine supply. * Data notes: Figures have been compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and may vary. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report the same day or figure from the previous day. Doses of administered vaccines are not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as approved vaccines require two doses per person. Vaccines are not currently being administered to children under 18 years of age and those with certain health conditions. In some cases, the number of doses administered may seem to exceed the number of doses dispensed as some provinces have withdrawn additional vials per vial. This report was automatically created by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and first published on March 30, 2021. Canadian Press